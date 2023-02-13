Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN Congress chief KS Alagiri 'happy' Prabhakaran is alive; expresses desire to meet LTTE supremo

    Former Congress leader Pazha Nedumaran has claimed that LTTE chief Prabhakaran is still alive and is living with his family.

    Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri 'happy' Prabhakaran is alive; expresses desire to meet LTTE supremo snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    In what is expected to spark a massive row, KS Alagiri, Tamil Nadu Congress Chief, on Monday stated he was 'happy' to learn that Velupillai Prabhakaran, the supremo of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, is alive. The reaction came moments after a top Tamil nationalist leader claimed that the LTTE chief was doing well and said a conducive atmosphere prevails for him to appear now.

    In a press conference at the Mullivaikkal Memorial in Thanjavur, Pazha Nedumaran, the head of the World Confederation of Tamils, prefixed his declaration as a 'true announcement' and said the international (political) atmosphere and fierce opposition to Rajapaksas by the Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka had created the right conditions for the leader of the Eelam Tamils, Prabhakaran to emerge.

    Also read: LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim

    Reacting to the former Congress leader's announcement, KS Alagiri said, "I am very happy. If Pazha Nedumaran shows me Prabhakaran, I will go and see him."

    Asserting that the LTTE leader is doing well, Nedumaran had earlier said the announcement would end 'planned' suspicions spread about him. The former Congress leader said that Prabhakaran is all set to announce a plan for the dawn of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka soon. 

    He appealed to Tamils in Sri Lanka and the Tamils living in all other parts of the world to stand together and extend him their full support. He said that until the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was powerful, they did not allow any forces inimical to India to find a toehold in the regions held by them in Sri Lanka. 

    They not only opposed such forces but also have not received any support from such nations opposed to India, he added.

    It may be recalled that Prabhakaran was killed in 2009 in the war between Sri Lankan Army and the LTTE. 'Eelam' in Tamil denotes the homeland of the Tamil people. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google office in Mumbai gets bomb threat call caller taken into custody from Hyderabad gcw

    Google office in Mumbai gets bomb threat, caller taken into custody from Hyderabad

    Video Truck hits drags car for 3 kms in Meerut drunk driver arrested gcw

    Video: Truck hits, drags car for 3 kms in Meerut; drunk driver arrested

    Not the way to run the House': VP Dhankhar warns Kharge, adjourns Rajya Sabha till March 13 AJR

    'Not the way to run the House': VP Dhankhar warns Kharge, adjourns Rajya Sabha till March 13

    Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging redrawing of constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir - adt

    Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging redrawing of constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim snt

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch may reportedly introduce camera soon patent reveals a lot of details gcw

    Apple Watch may reportedly introduce camera soon, patent reveals details

    womens premier league wpl auction 2023 live full list of players sold and unsold mi gg rcb dc uw snt

    WPL Auction LIVE: Smriti Mandhana roped in by RCB, Harmanpreet goes to MI; complete list of players SOLD

    Google office in Mumbai gets bomb threat call caller taken into custody from Hyderabad gcw

    Google office in Mumbai gets bomb threat, caller taken into custody from Hyderabad

    Thank you, India Turkish ambassador Firat Sunel extends gratitude for earthquake relief AJR

    'Thank you, India': Turkish ambassador Firat Sunel extends gratitude for earthquake relief

    Renault Nissan confirms Rs 5,300 investment in Tamil Nadu; to launch six new models including two EVs - adt

    Renault-Nissan confirms Rs 5,300 investment in Tamil Nadu; to launch six new models including two EVs

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon