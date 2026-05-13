The Madras High Court is set to hear a petition challenging a controversial appointment linked to the Tamil Nadu government. The case questions the decision to appoint astrologer Ricky Radhan Pandit Vetrivel as an Officer on Special Duty, a move that has sparked debate over merit, governance, and the role of such positions in public administration.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has cancelled the appointment of his astrologer, Ricky Radhan Pandit Vetrivel. The decision came after a massive public outcry and political backlash.

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CM Vijay himself confirmed that the order has been revised, and Vetrivel will not be joining his office. This U-turn comes after Vijay had earlier told the assembly that he would reconsider the appointment following widespread criticism.

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The matter had also reached the Madras High Court, with a petition filed against the appointment. The court was scheduled to hear the case tomorrow.

Vetrivel was appointed to the post of Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister's office, a move that drew sharp criticism from all quarters.

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