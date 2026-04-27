A car caught fire on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway in Tamil Nadu. The passengers, en route to a mourning ceremony, escaped safely with no injuries reported. The incident caused traffic disruption on the highway for about an hour.

A fire broke out in a car near a wooden bridge on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway. No injuries were reported, as the passengers, including the driver, Ramesh, managed to escape safely. All were going to attend a mourning ceremony. Traffic was disrupted on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway for about an hour. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)