Tamil Nadu adds 150 MBBS seats in government medical colleges for 2026-27, raising the total to 5,200. The National Medical Commission approved the increase after the state addressed infrastructure needs, announced Health Minister K G Arunraj.

Tamil Nadu Increases MBBS Seats

Tamil Nadu has increased the number of MBBS seats in its government medical colleges by 150 for the 2026-27 academic year, following approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Announcing the development, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare K G Arunraj said the state government had earlier secured approval for 50 additional MBBS seats under the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC. Through sustained efforts, the approval has now been enhanced to 150 additional seats.

The Minister said, "The increase was made possible after the state government addressed infrastructure requirements and other deficiencies pointed out by the NMC inspection teams. A total of 5,200 MBBS seats will now be available across 36 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu."

He credited the achievement to the state government's continued focus on strengthening medical education, improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding opportunities for medical aspirants. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME&R) has been instructed to include the additional 150 seats in the seat matrix for the 2026-27 admission process. The revised seat matrix will be published after approval from the National Medical Commission, the Minister added.

Healthcare Boost: CM Distributes Appointments, Inaugurates Infra

Earlier on Tuesday, TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay distributed appointment orders to 2,144 healthcare professionals and inaugurated medical infrastructure worth Rs 140 cr in Chennai.

The Chief Minister was participating in the function held at the State College Auditorium, Chennai, organised on behalf of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. During the event, he handed over appointment orders to 751 Assistant Medical Officers and 1,393 Health Inspectors.

At the event, State Health Minister Arunraj said, "Today is a golden day for the Tamil Nadu Health Department as new infrastructure worth Rs 140 crores and the Nalam TN website will be inaugurated by our CM today. A real leader is not the one who orders from a chair but the one who stands with love with his people. A leader should have humanity, empathy and love. Our leader and CM has such qualities." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)