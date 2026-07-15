The ED has filed a complaint against Red Leaf Immigration and others for a visa fraud racket, alleging they laundered Rs 2.14 crore by providing fake documents for US visa applicants. The agency has attached assets worth the same amount.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Red Leaf Immigration Pvt Ltd, five other individuals and another firm for their alleged involvement in laundering proceeds of crime generated through organised immigration and visa fraud. Others named in the prosecution complaint include Amandeep Singh, Poonam Rani, Ankur Kumar Kehar, Nitin Vij, Kamaljot Kansal, Overseas Partner and Rudra Consultancy Services.

The agency filed the prosecution complaint on July 13 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the special court (PMLA) in Jalandhar.

Investigation Based on US Embassy Complaints

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Punjab Police and Delhi Police on complaints lodged by the United States Embassy, New Delhi. The FIRs relate to a well-organised conspiracy involving the preparation and submission of forged educational certificates, fabricated experience certificates, fake financial statements and fraudulent proof of funds for obtaining student and visitor visas of the United States.

Systematic Immigration Fraud Racket

ED said its investigation conducted under PMLA revealed that "Red Leaf Immigration Pvt Ltd, managed by Amandeep Singh and Poonam Rani, operated a systematic immigration fraud racket by targeting visa applicants who lacked the requisite academic qualifications or financial eligibility."

"The accused persons charged substantial amounts from applicants for arranging forged educational credentials, fabricated work experience certificates, gap cover documents and temporary fund arrangements to falsely satisfy visa requirements. The entire visa application process, including communication with foreign universities and visa authorities, was controlled by the accused through email accounts operated by them," said the agency in a statement.

Fraudulent Fund Arrangements

Citing its investigation, ED said Overseas Partner, operated by Ankur Kumar Kehar, in conspiracy with Rudra Consultancy Services operated by Nitin Vij, arranged temporary accommodation of funds in bank accounts of visa applicants to create a false impression of financial capability.

As per the investigation, ED mentioned "154 visa applicants were provided fabricated proof of funds through this mechanism by depositing around Rs 40 lakh in applicants' bank accounts for a short duration and withdrawing the same immediately thereafter."

"The accused charged approximately Rs 40,000 per applicant for providing such fraudulent fund arrangements."

Fabricated Experience Certificates

The agency further said "Infowiz Software Solution, operated by Kamaljot Kansal, prepared fabricated training, internship and experience certificates for visa applicants who had never undergone training or employment."

Seized diaries and incriminating records corroborated the preparation of fake employment documents in lieu of cash consideration, it pointed out.

Searches, Seizures, and Proceeds of Crime

During the investigation, ED conducted searches in February 2025, under Section 17 of the PMLA, at multiple premises and lockers connected with the accused persons. The searches resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices, diaries containing records of illegal transactions, unaccounted cash to the tune of 19 lakhs and one gold bar weighing approximately 1 kg

ED investigation further led to the identification of Proceeds of Crime generated through visa fraud and related laundering activities.

The agency said its investigation quantified the Proceeds of Crime at approximately Rs 2.14 crore, comprising Rs 1.37 crore generated by Red Leaf Immigration Pvt Ltd; Rs 61.60 lakh generated by Overseas Partner and Rudra Consultancy Services; and Rs 15 lakh generated by Infowiz Software Solution.

During the course of investigation, ED provisionally attached and freeze movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 2.14 crore under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. The attached assets include residential properties and bank balances representing Proceeds of Crime.

"The investigation has established that the accused persons knowingly generated, acquired, possessed, concealed and utilised Proceeds of Crime arising out of organised immigration fraud by creating forged educational documents, fake experience certificates, fabricated financial statements and fraudulent proof of funds, thereby projecting the Proceeds of Crime as untainted property," it added. (ANI)