Assembly elections are underway in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. In Tamil Nadu, a single-phase poll for 234 seats features a triangular contest between the DMK alliance, the AIADMK-BJP combine, and actor Vijay’s new party. West Bengal's first voting phase across 152 constituencies pits the ruling TMC against the BJP.

India’s political spotlight has shifted to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as voters in both states began casting their ballots in two of the most significant Assembly elections of 2026. While Tamil Nadu is witnessing polling for all 234 seats in a single phase, West Bengal has entered the first phase of voting across 152 constituencies, setting the stage for two politically distinct but equally crucial electoral battles.

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High-stakes battle for 234 seats underway

In Tamil Nadu, more than 5.6 crore voters are deciding whether Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s DMK-led alliance deserves another term or whether the AIADMK-BJP alliance can engineer a comeback. Adding a dramatic new dimension is actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is making its electoral debut and has turned the contest into a rare triangular fight. Vijay’s entry has particularly energized younger and urban voters, making this election far more unpredictable than previous cycles in the state.

The ruling DMK has campaigned heavily on governance, welfare delivery and state rights, portraying the election as a battle to protect Tamil Nadu’s autonomy from central interference. In contrast, the AIADMK-BJP combine has attacked the government over rising debt, law and order concerns, and what it describes as dynastic politics within the DMK. Key candidates include Stalin from Kolathur, Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami from Edappadi, and Vijay contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East.

Security has been tightened across Tamil Nadu, with thousands of polling personnel and central forces deployed to ensure peaceful voting. Election officials expect a strong turnout, especially in urban centers where first-time voters could play a decisive role in determining whether the state remains under traditional Dravidian dominance or sees the emergence of a new political force.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election: DMK, AIADMK face challenge from TVK on Thursday

TMC, BJP face off in Bengal phase 1 polls

Meanwhile in West Bengal, the first phase of voting has begun in what is being seen as another direct showdown between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Nearly 3.6 crore voters are eligible in this phase, with polling taking place in politically sensitive districts where both parties are battling for control. The BJP has intensified its campaign around corruption, border security and governance, while the TMC has focused on welfare schemes and Bengali identity to consolidate its support base.

Several high-profile contests are drawing national attention in Bengal, including BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as opposition parties seek to challenge the TMC’s hold on the state. The election is also being closely watched as a test of whether the BJP can rebuild momentum in a state where it had made major gains in recent years.

Also Read: West Bengal Polls: TMC, BJP lock horns as 152 seats vote in Phase 1

PM Modi urges voters

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to vote in large numbers and participate in this festival of democracy with full strength.

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With counting scheduled for next month, the results in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal could reshape regional politics and offer a crucial reading of voter sentiment ahead of the next national political cycle.