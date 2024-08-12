Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu: 5 college students killed in head-on collision in Thiruttani; probe underway

     A tragic road accident occurred on the Chennai-Tirupati highway near Tiruttani, claiming the lives of five engineering students from Andhra Pradesh. The students were traveling to Ongole for a weekend holiday when their speeding vehicle collided head-on with a truck,

    Tamil Nadu: 5 college students killed in head-on collision in Thiruttani; probe underway anr
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 8:50 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    A tragic road accident occurred near Thiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Sunday evening, claiming the lives of five college students. Two others involved in the accident sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital. 

    According to a senior Thiruvallur police official, seven students from Andhra Pradesh, enrolled in a private engineering college in the city, were traveling in a multi-utility vehicle to Ongole for a weekend getaway via the Chennai-Tirupati highway. The vehicle, speeding excessively, veered out of control and crashed head-on into an oncoming truck near Ramanjeri village in Tiruttani, resulting in the tragic accident.

    The collision claimed the lives of five college students - Yogesh, Chetan, Ramamohan, Nitish, and Nitishkumar - who succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Two other students survived the crash and were rescued by the police, who promptly transported them to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. 

    Meanwhile, KK Chatram police have registered a case about the accident and an investigation is underway.
     

