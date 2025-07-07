26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana made some explosive revelations to the Mumbai Crime Branch, saying that he was a trusted agent of the Pakistan Army and was in Mumbai during the 2008 attacks.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the key conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has confessed to the Mumbai Crime Branch that he was present in the city when the attacks were carried out. He also revealed that he acted as a trusted agent of the Pakistan Army.

His statement further strengthens evidence of Pakistan’s deep involvement in planning and supporting the 2008 attacks, which left more than 170 people dead and at least 300 injured.

Explosive disclosures made in NIA custody

According to India Today TV, Rana, who is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, made several crucial disclosures during questioning by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Sources said Rana admitted that both he and his associate, David Headley, had undergone multiple training sessions with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terror group. He reportedly described LeT as working mostly like a spy network.

Role in immigration office and link to terror plot

Rana also told investigators that he came up with the idea of opening an immigration centre for his firm in Mumbai. He claimed that all financial transactions related to the centre were shown as normal business expenses.

According to sources, he admitted that this business front was part of the larger terror plot and confirmed he was in Mumbai when the 26/11 attacks took place.

Pre-attack reconnaissance and ISI’s role

Investigators say Rana visited key targets like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) before the attacks, helping gather information for the attackers. He told officials that the 26/11 attacks were carried out with the full support and involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as per sources.

Legal proceedings and courtroom developments

The NIA informed the court that it had confronted Rana with significant evidence related to his role in the 26/11 attacks. The agency also said Rana was being evasive during interrogation and not cooperating, which is why they requested further custody.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann appeared for the NIA in the court proceedings. Rana was represented by Advocate Piyush Sachdeva.

Extradition from the US after final legal rejection

Rana was extradited to India from the United States on April 10 after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against extradition on April 4. His return followed a prolonged legal battle involving multiple hearings and challenges in American courts.

Rana facing trial for deadly Mumbai attacks

Rana is now on trial in India for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, considered one of the deadliest assaults in Indian history. The attacks killed at least 166 people and wounded hundreds more. Multiple locations in Mumbai were targeted, including the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, causing large-scale fear, chaos, and destruction.