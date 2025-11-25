The MP Cabinet led by CM Mohan Yadav approved a bill to reintroduce direct voting for Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad chairpersons. It also sanctioned Rs 1 crore aid for the family of Inspector Ashish Sharma, killed in an anti-naxal operation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday and the council of ministers gave nod to key decisions related to the public welfare. The Cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a bill in the state Assembly regarding conduct of elections for the posts of Chairperson of Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad through the direct voting system (by voters). According to an official release, it is notable that from 1999 to 2014, elections for these posts in the State were conducted directly by voters. In 2022, elections for these posts were conducted through the indirect system by elected councillors of wards. The election of Mayor has continued to be conducted through the direct system by voters.

Aid for Martyred Inspector's Family

Additionally, in another key decision, the Cabinet approved financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Late Inspector (Special Armed Force) Ashish Sharma of Hawkforce Balaghat, who was killed during an anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarh on November 19. It was also decided to provide a compassionate appointment to his younger brother Ankit Sharma on the post of Sub Inspector in district police force.

Late Inspector Ashish Sharma was very capable, talented and courageous. He was honoured twice with the Gallantry Medal by the President. Earlier, he had been awarded the Internal Service Medal by the Chief Minister in 2021 and the Difficult Service Medal in 2023. The State Government also granted him out-of-turn promotion in 2023.

Details of the Fateful Operation

An anti-naxal operation was going on in a dense forest near Dongargarh under the jurisdiction of Bortalab Police Station in Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh on November 19 morning. The Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma, was leading the force, when he was hit by bullets. He sustained injuries in the thigh and stomach. He was immediately taken to Dongargarh Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. (ANI)