Amid Operation Sindoor, security has been tightened at Delhi's Tihar Jail with high-risk inmates under close watch and enhanced surveillance measures in place.

Amid heightened national security following Operation Sindoor, authorities at Delhi's Tihar Prison Complex have intensified surveillance and safety measures, placing special focus on high-risk inmates, including terror accused and gangsters.

Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, saw nine terrorist infrastructure sites targeted across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). As the country remains on high alert, Tihar Jail — one of India’s largest and most secure prison complexes — has reinforced internal protocols to prevent any potential retaliation or disruption from within.

According to a PTI report quoting sources, the enhanced security arrangements include multi-layered security checks, additional CCTV surveillance, and stricter inmate monitoring protocols.

"The recent developments have prompted complete security checks. All vulnerable spots are being reinforced, and round-the-clock surveillance of inmates with serious criminal backgrounds is heightened," a source was quoted as saying.

Tihar Jail Houses Tahawwur Rana, Chhota Rajan

Tihar Jail, one of India’s largest prison complexes, houses several high-profile inmates including 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, Chhota Rajan, and Neeraj Bawana. These inmates are lodged in dedicated high-risk cells that are now under closer watch.

Officials have also ramped up efforts to curb unauthorised communication from within the prison. Mobile signal jammers are being tested and upgraded as part of the intensified security protocol.

"Surprise checks have also been intensified. We are conducting at least three random checks daily in sensitive barracks to ensure compliance with jail norms," the source added. Jail staff deployment during night hours has also been increased, with inmate movements being strictly tracked.

In addition, the internal intelligence mechanism within the prison has been activated. Informers have been tasked with flagging any suspicious activity, officials said.

Coordination between the Tihar administration and external law enforcement agencies has also been strengthened. "We are sharing inputs regularly with the special cell and other investigative wings to ensure that no external influence is able to penetrate jail security," the source was quoted as saying.

The upgraded security measures will remain in place until a comprehensive review is undertaken, sources further quoted.

Established in 1958, the Tihar Prison Complex spans more than 400 acres and comprises nine jails, including one facility in Rohini and six in Mandoli.