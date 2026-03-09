TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accused the Centre of sidelining President Murmu due to her caste, citing her absence at the Ram Mandir event and her silence on Manipur. He also blamed the Airports Authority of India for issues at the Santal Conference.

Banerjee Accuses Centre of Sidelining President

TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday recalled several past instances, stating that President Droupadi Murmu remained silent during the three-year-long unrest in Manipur. He also claimed that the President was not invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration because of her cast. "When Manipur was burning for 3 years, the President was silent. When the Ram Mandir was inaugurated, she wasn't invited because of her caste. The same happened when Parliament was inaugurated. The Indian Armed Forces are under the President. When Pakistan and India fight, all orders are supposed to be given by her. But the US president is dictating these orders instead," he said.

TMC Deflects Blame for Santal Conference Issues

While addressing a public meeting at Gopinathpur Ground in Mathurapur, he stated that whatever happened at the International Santal Conference in West Bengal was a fault of the Airports Authority of India, under whose jurisdiction the event was organised. He slammed the BJP, saying that it targets the State because the elections are ahead.

While addressing a public meeting at Gopinathpur Ground in Mathurapur, he said, "We do respect the President, but they do not respect the office. We respect the chair. The Prime Minister attacks Bengal whenever there is an election. We did not organise the programme. A letter was sent from the state government stating that the organisers did not have the capability to organise the programme. Whatever happened, the organisers are the primary party responsible. They accepted the invitation -- that was their prerogative. Why people did not turn up is up to the organisers."

He emphasised that the TMC should not be blamed for the failure of the event. "She was attending the meeting within the jurisdiction of the Airports Authority of India. The green room was set up by the organisers. It is not our area; the area belongs to the Airports Authority of India. This is your failure. Do not blame us. We showed full respect to the chair. The Constitution is our mother. Only because elections are coming, you are targeting Bengal," he said.

The remarks come after President Murmu had publicly expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, West Bengal, questioning the choice of venue and noting the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the event. (ANI)