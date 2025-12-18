Union Health Minister JP Nadda met with Madhya Pradesh MPs to accelerate the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. He cited a 21% reduction in TB incidence and urged them to mobilize communities to make India TB-free, emphasizing the role of Jan Andolan.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda on Thursday convened a meeting with Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh as part of a series of focused, state-wise interactions aimed at accelerating the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release, the engagement is part of ongoing dialogues with parliamentarians across States, following similar meetings held earlier this month, with MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The interaction, held under the theme "Parliamentarians Championing a TB Mukt Bharat", at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan underscored the critical role of elected representatives in driving constituency-level action and fostering cross-party collaboration to achieve the national goal of TB elimination. Today's session also witnessed the presence of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel and Union Minister ofState for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey, along with the parliamentarians from the state.

India's Progress in TB Elimination

Addressing the MPs, Nadda highlighted India's significant progress in the fight against tuberculosis. Citing the WHO Global TB Report 2025, he noted a 21% reduction in TB incidence between 2015 and 2024, nearly double the global average decline, alongside a 25% reduction in TB-related mortality. India has also achieved a 90% treatment success rate, surpassing the global average of 88%. He credited these gains to sustained political leadership, robust programme implementation, and strong Jan Bhagidari, positioning India as a global leader in TB elimination efforts.

Call for 'Jan Andolan'

Reiterating that Jan Andolan remains the cornerstone of India's TB elimination strategy, JP Nadda urged MPs to continue mobilising communities in their constituencies, strengthen awareness, and ensure comprehensive psychosocial support for patients and their families.

Madhya Pradesh's Proactive Approach

Commending Madhya Pradesh for its proactive approach, the Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel acknowledged the State's intensified community-based screening efforts, including in tribal and hard-to-reach areas. She noted that increased TB notifications reflect improved programme outreach and enhanced collaboration with the private healthcare sector. The Minister also highlighted the scale-up of advanced diagnostic tools such as AI-enabled chest X-rays, mobile diagnostic vans and NAAT machines, as well as the enhanced Rs 1,000 monthly nutritional support being provided to TB patients under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, contributing to improved treatment outcomes.

Patient-Centric TB Elimination Framework

The Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Aradhana Patnaik highlighted India's innovative and patient-centric TB elimination framework, noting that the country's extensive diagnostic infrastructure now includes over 9,300 NAAT machines, ensuring coverage across all blocks nationwide. She also underscored the global recognition India has received for its sustained progress against TB. She presented a detailed overview of Madhya Pradesh's performance on key indicators, including screening of vulnerable populations, case notifications, treatment success rates, and nutritional support coverage.

MPs Reaffirm Commitment to Intensify Efforts

Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying efforts under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. They pledged to promote Ni-kshay Shivirs for early detection, including among asymptomatic individuals, ensure smooth functioning of district-level TB services, and actively engage Ni-kshay Mitras, MYBharat volunteers, and Panchayati Raj Institutions to provide holistic support to TB patients. The MPs also committed to prioritising TB in DISHA meetings, visiting health facilities, and engaging directly with patients to address on-ground challenges.

Mass Public Participation in National Mission

Under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, launched in December 2024 and subsequently expanded nationwide, India is working in mission mode to ensure early detection, timely treatment initiation, tailored care for high-risk patients, and comprehensive psychosocial support. As part of the Jan Andolan, over 2 lakh MYBharat volunteers, more than 6.7 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras, and over 30,000 elected representatives have come forward to support the national mission of achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat, the official release stated. (ANI)