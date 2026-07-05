An under-construction statue of nationalist leader Syama Prasad Mukherjee was vandalised in Kolkata. In a separate development, the internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress has escalated, with a rebel faction taking control of the party office.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee Statue Vandalised

Part of an under-construction statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Sukia St, North Kolkata, was allegedly vandalised by unknown people late Sunday night.

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Following the alleged vandalism, West Bengal Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee strongly condemned the act, asserting that the nationalist leader's legacy remains deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. "Every citizen of West Bengal knows due to whom we are living in West Bengal today. If Syama Prasad Mookerjee had not been there, we would still be living in Bangladesh... We will not be affected by such incidents because Syama Prasad Mookerjee resides in the hearts of our people," Sharadwat Mukherjee told ANI.

A worker discovered vandalism on Sunday morning, reporting that the statue's tile and nameplate were broken sometime overnight. Speaking to ANI, the worker said, "When I came here in the morning, I saw that the tile and nameplate of the statue was broken. I left from here around 7 pm yesterday and came here this morning at 10 am."

Trinamool Congress Infighting Escalates

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the internal conflict in the Trinamool Congress escalated after heavy CRPF and Kolkata Police deployment outside the party's Metropolitan state office. The lockdown followed claims that a rebel group led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee had taken control of the state party office.

The move came a day after the dissident bloc petitioned the Election Commission in New Delhi, claiming the 28-year-old party's name, funds, and twin-flower symbol.

Accompanied by Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, and Akhruzzaman, Banerjee entered the EM Bypass office, the party's nerve centre since 2022, to assert control. The rebels replaced signage and put up a banner naming senior MLA Arup Roy as the new chairman, in place of Mamata Banerjee. The faction said the building's lease had expired and a new agreement was signed under their working committee.