Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026–27, projected at Rs 54.1 lakh crore. Before the presentation, she follows an Indian tradition of eating 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) offered by the President.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Sunday (February 1, 2026) present her ninth Union Budget in Parliament. The annual budget is more than a statement of government spending—it reflects the hopes of millions of Indians and sets the country's financial direction for the year.
The Union Budget 2026–27 is expected to total Rs 54.1 lakh crore, showing a 7.9% growth from the previous year, according to Sunidhi Securities & Finance Limited.
The Cultural Tradition Behind 'Dahi-Cheeni'
Every year, Indian culture adds a touch of ritual to Budget Day. Before leaving for Parliament, the Finance Minister receives 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) from the President of India. In Indian tradition, this combination symbolizes good luck, prosperity, and a smooth completion of important tasks.
During a courtesy visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President feeds the Finance Minister curd and sugar as a gesture of goodwill, blessing the nation's upcoming financial roadmap.
Sitharaman Chasing Budget Records
With today's presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her ninth consecutive budget, equaling former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. The all-time record, however, is held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented ten budgets—six between 1959–1964 and four more from 1967–1969.