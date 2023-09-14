Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swavalambi Sarathi scheme: Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'challenges' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar

    "Rahul Gandhi's Congress is repeatedly demonstrating that they only know how to practice #appeasement politics till they are exposed. I assure that they will be exposed at each and every step," Rajeev Chandrasekhar declared.

    Swavalambi Sarathi scheme: Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'challenges' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 9:05 PM IST

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar to disclose beneficiaries of the Swavalambi Sarathi scheme on a monthly basis as is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

    The Minister claimed that the new scheme was designed, developed and announced by the Congress government and was made available first only for minorities and that Other Backward Classes were included as beneficiaries only after he raised the issue on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) and after outrage by people.

    The Swavalambi Sarathi Scheme is a major employment generation scheme that was launched by the Karnataka government with the objective of supporting and encouraging unemployed youth of the state to start their self-employment activity. In an advertisement, the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation promised a subsidy of 50 per cent on vehicle value or up to Rs 3 lakh to people from religious minorities with a household income less than Rs 4.5 lakh to purchase commercial vehicles. 

    As per the eligibility criteria for the scheme, an applicant is eligible to apply for its benefits only if he/she or their family members have not availed benefits of any other scheme in the last five years, except the Airavatha Scheme of the Dr Ambedkar Development Corporation Limited.

    In Karnataka, Muslims, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Parsis are classified as religious minorities.

    The minister also touched upon the Karnataka Police action of booking a journalist for allegedly spreading misinformation about the commercial vehicle subsidy scheme for religious minorities in the state. 

    "Try as they may, Rahul Gandhi’s CONgress/U.P.A/I.N.D.I alliance are repeatedly demonstrating that they only know how to practice appeasement politics till they are exposed. I assure that they will be exposed at each and every step. Intimidating or arresting journalists will not stop the truth from coming out," he posted on X.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 9:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Eco-conscious BBMP bans chemical colours and plastic

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Eco-conscious BBMP bans chemical colours and plastic

    Aircraft with 8 passengers skids off Mumbai airport runway amid heavy rain; check details AJR

    Aircraft with 8 passengers skids off Mumbai airport runway amid heavy rain; check details

    Six airbags will NOT bemandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari

    Six airbags will NOT be mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari

    Nipah outbreak: Holiday declared for educational institutions till Saturday; Monoclonal antibody arrives anr

    Nipah outbreak: Holiday declared for educational institutions till Saturday; Monoclonal antibody arrives

    Midday meal scheme:Kerala government allocates 50 per cent funds to school rkn

    Midday meal scheme:Kerala government allocates 50 per cent funds to school

    Recent Stories

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods vma eai

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods

    Ukraine uses British missiles to wreck Russian submarine, warship (WATCH)

    Ukraine uses British missiles to wreck Russian submarine, warship (WATCH)

    No reason to conclude UFOs are alien... NASA report on 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena'

    'No reason to conclude UFOs are alien...' NASA report on 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena'

    Football Arsene Wenger highlights FIFA and AIFF cooperation for Football academy in India osf

    Arsene Wenger highlights FIFA and AIFF cooperation for Football academy in India

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri to lead India in Hangzhou despite player release challenges osf

    Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri to lead India in Hangzhou despite player release challenges

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon