Commodore Prashant Handu praised Swavalamban 2025's core mission of 'indigenisation', highlighting how it has provided niche technologies to small-scale industries. The 4th edition focuses on emerging tech to boost India's defence capabilities.

Swavalamban's Core Mission: Indigenisation

Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (SR), Commodore Prashant Handu, on Tuesday praised the Swavalamban 2025 event, stating that its main purpose is "indigenisation". He asserted that over the past four years, Swavalamban has provided niche technologies to Indian small-scale industries where they were needed most. Commodore Handu mentioned that all the technologies were showcased at Swavalamban 2025.

"This is the 4th edition of Swavalamban organised by the Indian Navy. In the last 4 years, we have provided niche technologies to the Indian small-scale industries in the areas where they needed to focus. The products they have created are on display here... There are 3 distinct parts of Swavalamban. First is the exhibition... Second, there are many discussions and seminar sessions where we ideate with seniors on how to move the procedures forward. Third, the youth and young officers will see how these technologies can be developed at the grassroots level... Swavalamban's core mission is indigenisation," Commodore Handu told ANI.

Focus on Emerging and Disruptive Technologies

Earlier on November 20, the Curtain Raiser Press Conference for the 4th edition of the Indian Navy's Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) Seminar - Swavalamban - 2025 was held in New Delhi under the Chairmanship of VADM Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Highlighting the key features of Swavalamban-2025, the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff said that the event will highlight the innovation and indigenisation efforts of the Indian Navy and the contribution of Indian industries, while also focusing on technological advancements that can significantly enhance the country's defence capabilities. He informed us that Swavalamban-2025 will focus more on emerging and disruptive technologies to keep pace with the country's changing security requirements. The Vice Chief of Naval Staff underlined the Navy's continued progress towards self-reliance in defence technologies, which aligns with the theme of Swavalamban-2025, 'Strength and Affordability through Innovation and Indigenisation', which highlights the Navy's focus on collaborative and cutting-edge solutions to operational challenges.

Key Features of the Seminar

This year's seminar will include dedicated exhibition areas showcasing successful products as well as those realised through the "idea to inspiration" cycle. The seminar will also feature in-depth brainstorming sessions on policy frameworks and processes to accelerate the adoption of indigenous technologies.

Expert-led panels will provide insights on emerging technologies, disruptive trends, and their relevance to the maritime sector. Additionally, a dedicated interactive session with venture capitalists will explore opportunities for financing, scaling, and fostering innovative ideas, it said. (ANI)