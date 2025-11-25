A Delhi boss's X post went viral after he shared a WhatsApp message from his Gen Z employee who simply wrote 'won’t be able to work today, eyes are burning', amid severe pollution. The direct tone sparked a lively debate about Gen Z communication.

Delhi's toxic air has been troubling everyone, but one short WhatsApp message has now turned it into a discussion on work culture too. A millennial founder received a very blunt text from his Gen Z employee, and he was so amused that he shared it on X. Within hours, the post began circulating widely, with people laughing, nodding, and debating the straightforward ways of today’s younger workforce.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Gen Z text that went ,viral

Swapnil Srivastav, founder of the plant-based kidswear brand Kidbea, posted a screenshot of a chat with one of his employees. The city’s pollution level had been extremely poor, and many people reported burning eyes and coughing spells. His employee seemed to be one of them.

The message was short and sharp: "I won’t be able to work today. My eyes are burning."

There was no long explanation, no request, and no polite framing. It was direct, almost like an instruction. Srivastav replied with a simple 'Ok'. On X, he captioned the post saying, “Amid severe Delhi pollution, I received an order from my employee today. Gen Z is really straightforward!”

Scroll to load tweet…

Why the internet found it relatable

Soon, the comments poured in. Many users said this was not 'an order' but simply clear communication. Others said Gen Z’s style was refreshing because they avoid drama and do not pretend to be corporate-perfect. A few joked that Gen Z does not take orders, they give them.

Some said the message sounded bossy. Others argued that honesty should be normal in a workplace, especially when health is involved. One user wrote, "The day people take it normal, Indian work culture will be better". Another said they loved how Gen Z communicates 'with no excuses, just honesty'.

Srivastav himself agreed that there is nothing wrong with this directness. He replied, "Yes, it’s a good thing! I do prefer clarity!"

A snapshot of work culture in 2025

This tiny chat reflects a bigger shift happening across offices. Gen Z workers often set clear boundaries and speak openly about their health. They do not believe in sugarcoating or pretending to be fine when they are not. For them, being straightforward is part of being professional.

With Delhi’s pollution hitting dangerous levels, many people are dealing with irritation in the eyes and throat. So a simple message like this, even if blunt, seems fair to many. And the online reaction shows that more bosses may soon have to adjust to Gen Z’s open and practical way of communicating.

A small message with a big meaning

In the end, it was just one line sent on a busy morning. But it sparked a debate about how India’s young workforce is rewriting workplace language, shorter, clearer, and unapologetically honest. And maybe that is not such a bad thing.