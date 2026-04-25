Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal joined the BJP, criticising Arvind Kejriwal for abandoning AAP's principles. She reiterated assault allegations, accusing Kejriwal of protecting the attacker, and cited corruption as reasons for leaving the party.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, after joining the Bhartiya Janata Party on Friday, criticised the AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he abandoned the principles, values, and resolve for honest politics within the party.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Maliwal on Kejriwal Abandoning 'Honest Politics'

Taking it to X, Maliwal outlined her journey in Indian politics, highlighted involvement in the RTI movement and the Anna movement, before finally the Aam Aadmi Party was formed. "In 2006, I left my job to choose the path of national service. Through the RTI movement, the Anna movement, the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party, and 8 years of dedicated work in the Delhi Women's Commission, I contributed with complete honesty and devotion at every stage. With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values, and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party," she said.

'Brutally Beaten' at Kejriwal's Residence

Furthermore, she reiterated the 2024 allegations that Arvind Kejriwal's close aide assaulted her at his residence, alleging that Kejriwal protected the "goon." "At his residence, on his signal, I was brutally beaten and treated with utmost indecency. To protect his goon, he went to extreme lengths and rewarded him with high positions. Threats were made to ruin me, and every possible effort was made against me," she said.

Corruption and Harassment Cited as Reasons to Leave

"Seeing the unchecked corruption growing in the Aam Aadmi Party under Kejriwal ji's patronage, incidents of harassment and assault against women, the promotion of thuggish elements, and the betrayal and looting happening in Punjab, I have decided to leave the party today," she said.

"I was in Itanagar at this time for a parliamentary committee meeting. After returning to Delhi tonight, I will speak in detail on this matter. Jai Hind," she added.

Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Join BJP

This comes after seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs quit the party and joined the BJP, including Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mitta, and others. (ANI)