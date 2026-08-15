Congress MP Rajani Patil said PM Modi's announcements for youth and farmers are a reaction to growing opposition. She and MP Jebi Mather also accused the government of delaying the women's reservation bill to push a delimitation agenda.

Congress MP Rajani Patil on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised that farmers and young people across the country have begun opposing his government. She claimed that this realisation was reflected in the announcements by the government in their support.

Amid PM Modi's appeal to the opposition for extending support to the constitutional amendment bill for the implementation of women reservation, Patil said that the quota for women was the idea of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. She argued that the opposition was opposing the linking of implementation of women quota with the delimitation exercise. "I think the PM must have understood that the youth and farmers of the country are going against him now. This is why he is talking the way he is. Rahul Gandhi has been saying that for a while now. Women's reservation is the baby of Rajiv Gandhi. We are opposing the delimitation they want to do in the garb of women reservation," Patil told ANI.

Congress questions govt's intent on women's quota

Moreover, Congress MP Jebi Mather questioned the government's intentions to implement the women's reservation, suggesting that the delay was linked to the government's agenda of carrying out the delimitation exercise. She alleged that the non-implementation of the quota was part of the government's broader push for delimitation. "If PM Modi and his govt are serious about women's reservation, it should have been implemented by now. It has not been implemented yet because they have their own agenda. They want to get delimitation done under the garb of the women's reservation bill. This is not acceptable. Congress is the party that brought the women's reservation bill," Mather said.

PM Modi's Independence Day Announcements

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses. He also announced that free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations.

The PM stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision by the PM. The PM made this announcement in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Talking about the importance of agriculture and food processing for India, PM Modi said that due to the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the world's markets are now open for the country's farmers.

Flag Hoisting at Red Fort

PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer. (ANI)

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