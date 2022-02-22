Swami Gangeshananda bobbitisation case: Crime branch unravels conspiracy, ‘case concocted’

A scientific examination of the complainant’s phone revealed that she had searched for bobbitisation methods and even purchased a suitable weapon a week before the incident.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a turning point, five years after the sensational bobbitisation case involving self-styled godman Swami Gangeshananda, the Kerala Police’s Crime Branch team has revealed that the woman who accused him of assault orchestrated the incident and framed the former.

The final investigation report (FIR) of the Crime branch concluded that the girl complainant in the case ‘conspired’ with her male friend and Swami’s disciple Ayyappadas to cut off his genitals.

The investigating officer, Alappuzha crime branch superintendent BK Prasanthan Kani, has sought legal opinion from the advocate general seeking whether it is possible to prosecute the complainant as the accused in the case.

“The reason why we sought legal opinion is to know whether it is possible to prosecute the complainant as the accused in the same case or whether we will have to register a separate case,” the SP was quoted as saying by Times of India. At one point of time, the complainant herself had later turned hostile and aligned herself with the Swami. She had claimed that her actions were under the influence of some conspirators.

However, since her original statement given before the police and the sworn statement given before the local magistrate during the registration of FIR was never quashed, she continued to be the complainant in the case on records. This is the confusion that the investigation team wants to clear now, the SP added.

The case pertains to the alleged mutilation of genitals of Swami Gangesananda Theerthapadar of Panmana Ashram under Sree Vidhyadhiraja Chattambi Swami Maha Samadhi Peedom by a young woman on May 19, 2017.

The girl, who was a law student then, had initially complained that she attacked the Swami when he tried to sexually assault her. Later, she gave a statement favouring Gangeshananda, who had claimed that someone attacked him and cut his genitals while he slept.

The investigators have now concluded that the case was a concocted one and that the complainant and his ‘disciple’ Ayyapadas with whom she was in a relationship had plotted the crime to avenge his role in her family’s refusal to solemnise their marriage.

Two years later, Gangeshananda lodged a complaint with the DGP alleging conspiracy by top police officials to ‘frame’ him in the case and accused his disciple Ayyappadas as the prime suspect. Following this in 2020, the Crime Branch started reinvestigating all the complaints in detail. During the course of investigation, the Crime branch came to a conclusion that Swami was attacked by the girl with the help of her friend Ayyappadas.

A scientific examination of the complainant’s phone revealed that she had searched for bobbitisation methods and even purchased a suitable weapon a week before the incident.

