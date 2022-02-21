Backlash hits UN after it endorses Rana Ayyub, furious India says 'nobody above the law'

In a move that has already evoked a sharp reaction from India, the United Nations has questioned the "judicial harassment" against journalist Rana Ayyub. India has now hit back and told the United Nations in clear terms that no one is above the law.

India also informed Geneva that advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes United Nations' reputation.

Citing empanelled human rights experts, the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council claimed that the journalist had been subjected to "legal harassment by the Indian authorities in relation to her reporting for a number of years."

"On February 11, for the second time in six months, Ayyub's bank account and other assets were frozen in response to seemingly baseless allegations of money laundering and tax fraud, related to her crowd-funding campaigns to provide assistance to those affected by the pandemic. As with many of the spurious and defamatory accusations made against Ayyub in retaliation for her reporting," the experts said, adding that the false allegations can be traced back to a far-right social media group.

The incident in question pertains to the Enforcement Directorate probe into Ayyub over the alleged misutilisation of funds collected for three campaigns.

Investigating the money laundering case, ED officials claimed that the funds were raised in a completely pre-planned and systematic manner in the name of charity. The agency alleged that the funds that were raised by the Mumbai-based journalist were not utilized completely for the purpose that they were intended for.

The United Nations 'interference' in an ongoing internal investigation in India has triggered outrage with many questioning the need for the global body to endorse someone who is accused of misusing funds.

The Indian Mission in Geneva reacted on Twitter, stating that "allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless and unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law, but is equally clear that no one is above the law."

"We expect Special Procedures (experts) to be objective and accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes

United Nations' reputation," the Indian Mission in Geneva said.

According to MEA sources, a note verbale will be issued from India's Permanent Mission in Geneva. The issue will also be escalated with the UN Office in Geneva.

