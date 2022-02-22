Bengaluru: Father conspires with rowdy-sheeter to get rid of son’s live-in partner, accused arrested

According to reports, the accused had shared private photos of the woman to her father and her boyfriend Nischal.

Just like a scene straight out of a movie, a real-life incident has come to the fore in which a 30-year-old rowdy-sheeter has been arrested on charges of sending private photos of a woman to her father and live-in partner.

Bengaluru southeast CEN (Cyber Economic and Narcotics) crime police arrested Nandish (30), a resident of HSR Layout and said he had done the crime after being requested by the father of the boy to get the woman separated from his son.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman had come to Bengaluru from a neighbouring state, a few years ago to study a computer course. She is said to have fallen in love with a young man, identified as Nishchal (name changed). After some time, both started living at the Nischal’s residence where his parents also stayed, however, they took objection to it.

In the meantime, the private photos of the woman got leaked to others. Nischal’s father had contacted rowdy-sheeter Nandish, gave these photos and asked him to somehow get the woman separated from his son.

According to reports, the accused had shared private photos of the woman to her father and her boyfriend Nischal. Moreover, he also met the woman, introduced himself as a rowdy-sheeter and warned her if she didn’t leave the city, her private photos would be made viral on social media, and she would face dire consequences.

After learning that Nandish had shared her snaps with her father and Nishchal, the victim approached the southeast CEN police station and lodged a complaint on February 4.

Police filed a case of cybercrime and criminal intimidation against Nandish and arrested him on February 19. Nandish is an accused in six cases, including for attempt to murder and assault.

Police said they are checking whether Nandish was paid any money for splitting the lovers. The officers added that they would investigate the role of Nischal's father and question him also. The investigation is on.

