  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Father conspires with rowdy-sheeter to get rid of son’s live-in partner, accused arrested

    According to reports, the accused had shared private photos of the woman to her father and her boyfriend Nischal.
     

    Bengaluru Father conspires with rowdy-sheeter to get rid of son's live-in partner, accused arrested-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Just like a scene straight out of a movie, a real-life incident has come to the fore in which a 30-year-old rowdy-sheeter has been arrested on charges of sending private photos of a woman to her father and live-in partner.

    Bengaluru southeast CEN (Cyber Economic and Narcotics) crime police arrested Nandish (30), a resident of HSR Layout and said he had done the crime after being requested by the father of the boy to get the woman separated from his son.

    According to police, the 25-year-old woman had come to Bengaluru from a neighbouring state, a few years ago to study a computer course. She is said to have fallen in love with a young man, identified as Nishchal (name changed). After some time, both started living at the Nischal’s residence where his parents also stayed, however, they took objection to it.

    Also read: 'Absolutely false': Karnataka DGP fact-checks Twitter user on Shivamogga murder

    In the meantime, the private photos of the woman got leaked to others. Nischal’s father had contacted rowdy-sheeter Nandish, gave these photos and asked him to somehow get the woman separated from his son.

    According to reports, the accused had shared private photos of the woman to her father and her boyfriend Nischal. Moreover, he also met the woman, introduced himself as a rowdy-sheeter and warned her if she didn’t leave the city, her private photos would be made viral on social media, and she would face dire consequences.

    After learning that Nandish had shared her snaps with her father and Nishchal, the victim approached the southeast CEN police station and lodged a complaint on February 4.

    Also read: Bengaluru: Section 144 extended around schools, colleges over hijab row

    Police filed a case of cybercrime and criminal intimidation against Nandish and arrested him on February 19. Nandish is an accused in six cases, including for attempt to murder and assault.

    Police said they are checking whether Nandish was paid any money for splitting the lovers. The officers added that they would investigate the role of Nischal's father and question him also. The investigation is on.

    Also read: Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 5-year-jail term, slapped with Rs 60 lakh fine

    Also watch: Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh breaks her silence, threatens to write a tell-all

    Gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh breaks her silence, threatens to write a tell-all

    488 convicts facing death sentence across India today; 114 added in 2021 alone

    488 convicts on death row across India today; 114 added in 2021 alone

    Stolen cryptocurrency worth over Rs 4.5 crore wired from Delhi to Palestinian militant outfit Hamas

    Stolen cryptocurrency worth over Rs 4.5 crore wired from Delhi to Palestinian militant outfit Hamas

    IIT Bombay student ends life by jumping off from 7th floor, suicide note cites depression-dnm

    IIT Bombay student ends life by jumping off from 7th floor, suicide note cites depression

    Woman hacked to death in front of son in Bengaluru; cops suspect ex-husband of killing her-dnm

    Woman hacked to death in front of son in Bengaluru; cops suspect ex-husband of killing her

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu chennai corporation election 2022 results updates

    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: Who will emerge victorious in Chennai?

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra? drb

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra?

    Ukraine crisis: Exercise utmost restraint, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate historic victory-dnm

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate ‘historic victory’

    Ukraine crisis: Russia to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions as Putin defies West-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Russia to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions as Putin defies West

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon
    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Video Icon
    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Video Icon
    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon