BJP leader Dilip Haldar alleged the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's PA was a 'planned, politically motivated' killing by the ruling party after its electoral defeat. Adhikari also called it a 'pre-planned murder' while TMC demanded a CBI probe.

BJP Alleges 'Politically Motivated' Murder

BJP leader Dilip Haldar on Thursday alleged that the murder of Chandra, the personal assistant of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was politically motivated. Speaking to ANI, Haldar claimed that the killing was a "planned murder" carried out after the ruling party's electoral defeat. "It is a politically motivated murder. After the defeat, the ruling party's anger led to targeted killings. This was a planned murder," Haldar said.

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This comes after Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandra, was allegedly shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

Suvendu Adhikari Calls It 'Pre-Planned'

Following the incident, Suvendu Adhikari termed the killing of his personal assistant a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and urged the party workers to maintain peace, assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice. Suvendu Adhikari said, "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and a murder was fully planned. The police initiated an investigation. We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident..."

Earlier, an eyewitness to the killing of Chandra said that the shots were fired at point-blank range and the attack appeared to be "pre-planned".

TMC Condemns Killing, Demands CBI Probe

Meanwhile, in a statement on X, the TMC demanded swift action and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. The TMC said, "We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force."

It further said, "We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy, and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest."