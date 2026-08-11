The All Kerala LPST Rank Holders Association ended its 13-day hunger strike after talks with the Education Minister. The government has sought 45 days to review their demands, and a peaceful protest will continue outside the Secretariat.

LPST Rank Holders End Hunger Strike

The All Kerala Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) Rank Holders Association ended their 13-day hunger strike outside the State Secretariat following discussions with Education Minister N Samsudheen on Tuesday, with the government seeking 45 days to examine the protesters' demands. Although the hunger strike has been ended, the association stated that a peaceful presence outside the Secretariat will continue without slogan shouting or demonstrations. The LPST rank holders have been protesting for over a month, demanding appointments from the Kerala Public Service Commission's rank list for Lower Primary School Teacher posts, published in May 2025.

All Kerala LPST Rank Holders Association Secretary S Valarmathi, who was hospitalized today after 13 day-hunger strike, expressed optimism that their grievances would be resolved by September 24. "Today is the 37th day of the protest. It is also the 13th day of the hunger strike. I am very disappointed that the government delayed the talks for so many days. However, I am happy that today's discussion with the government ended on a positive note. I ended my hunger strike today. The minister gave me water, and I drank it. The government has asked for 45 days to examine our demands. I believe that the issues will be resolved in our favour by September 24. Although I have ended the hunger strike, the protest will continue in front of the Secretariat. However, there will be no slogan shouting or demonstrations as part of the protest."

Protest Draws Widespread Attention

Over the month-long protest, candidates drew widespread attention through symbolic demonstrations, such as eating grass outside the Secretariat. The protest also drew visits from high-profile leaders, including BJP State Vice President Shone George, BJP State General Secretary Anoop Antony Joseph, and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI (M)), State Secretary V K Sanoj.

Crime Branch to Probe PSC Irregularities

The Kerala Home Department in July ordered a comprehensive Crime Branch inquiry into alleged irregularities surrounding exams conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission. The Keralam Police order stated, "The Government has directed the Crime Branch to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the recent allegations regarding irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission. Considering the gravity of the allegations and the importance of ensuring prompt enquiry, it is decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with immediate effect, under the chairmanship of S Ajeetha Begum, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Economic Offence Wing Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram." (ANI)