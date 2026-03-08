BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accuses West Bengal's TMC govt of a statewide conspiracy to manipulate police postal ballots. He claims a 'sham' welfare organisation is illegally funneling votes, urging the Election Commission to intervene.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government of "manipulating the electoral process" by allegedly instructing police officers to funnel postal ballots for police personnel through a "Welfare Organisation," demanding the Election Commission's cognisance.

Alleges 'Statewide Conspiracy'

Explaining the alleged "statewide conspiracy," he said that "police reserve officers are being instructed to collect postal ballots from every Police personnel and funnel them through this sham 'Welfare' organisation," and attached a recent order from Jhargam SP, assigning the handling of ballots and ED votes for Police personnel to this organisation.

In a post on X, Adhikari claimed that the organisation, with no standing authority in the electoral process, is a front office of TMC through which brazen attempts are being made to undermine the "foundation of democracy."

"I am deeply shocked and outraged by the brazen attempts of the TMC-controlled so-called West Bengal Police Welfare Organisation to undermine the very foundations of our Democracy, even before the elections are announced !!! This recent order from the Superintendent of Police, Jhargram District (dated 07/03/2026), assigns the handling of postal ballots and ED votes for Police personnel to the so-called "Joint Convener, Welfare" of the Jhargram District Police Welfare - an entity that has absolutely no legal standing or authority in electoral matters," the BJP leader wrote in the post.

"This is not an isolated incident; it's a statewide conspiracy where Police reserve officers are being instructed to collect postal ballots from every Police personnel and funnel them through this sham 'Welfare ' organisation," he added, calling it a "direct assault on free and fair elections."

He also condemned the involved police officers for prioritising loyalty to the "corrupt TMC regime" over their sworn duty to the public.

"The West Bengal Police Welfare Organisation is nothing but a frontal outfit for the TMC party - created without any legal foundation, solely to serve the interests of the ruling party. It's run by a cabal of handpicked Officers who shamelessly prioritise loyalty to TMC leaders over their sworn duty to the people of West Bengal. These Officers are issuing illegal orders, coercing junior personnel to surrender their democratic rights, and manipulating the electoral process unethically, all while the Model Code of Conduct is not even in effect!" Adhikari wrote, adding that "this is a direct assault on free and fair elections! Crucial votes from those who protect our society are being hijacked to rig the system in favour of the corrupt TMC regime," he wrote.

I am deeply shocked and outraged by the brazen attempts of the TMC controlled so-called West Bengal Police Welfare Organisation to undermine the very foundations of our Democracy, even before the elections are announced !!! This recent order from the Superintendent of Police;… pic.twitter.com/nEIcoUctNX — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) March 8, 2026

Urges EC Intervention

Adhikari urged the EC to take immediate cognisance of the matter and disband the "illegal organisation" and to take action against the involved police personnel, including Jhargam SP. He also asked EC to ensure the proper handling of the postal ballots by the police.

"I urge the Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) to immediately take cognisance of this blatant violation and act decisively by disbanding this illegal "Police Welfare" institution for meddling in election-related activities without any jurisdiction and request them to initiate stringent action against erring Officials, starting with the SP of Jhargram and all involved in this conspiracy. Also it needs to be ensured that postal ballots for Police personnel are handled strictly through official channels, protecting the sanctity of every vote. @CEOWestBengal @ECISVEEP" the BJP leader urged.

