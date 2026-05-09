Suvendhu Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal after BJP's historic victory with 207 seats, ending the TMC's 15-year rule. PM Modi and Amit Shah attended the grand swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata.

Bihar Minister Nishant Kumar on Saturday extended his congratulations to the newly formed government in West Bengal and wished them success in their tenure. Speaking to ANI on the development, Nishant Kumar said, "The new government that has been formed in Bengal, I congratulate them and extend my best wishes."

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Suvendhu Adhikari sworn in as Bengal CM, ends TMC's 15-year rule

The remarks come amid Suvendhu Adhikari taking oath as Bengal Chief Minister today. Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state.

Grand ceremony attended by PM Modi, senior BJP leaders

Along with Adhikari, senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony held in Kolkata.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, among several other senior party leaders. Chief Ministers from various BJP-ruled states also attended the event, including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

BJP's historic win in 2026 Assembly polls

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections.

Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat.