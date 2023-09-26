Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Corruption case: Lookout notice issued against BJP's Manpreet Badal; check details

    The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has taken a significant step in the investigation into alleged property irregularities involving former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. On Tuesday, the officials issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Badal, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), fearing that he might attempt to flee the country to avoid arrest.

    This development comes a day after a case was registered against Badal and five others in connection with property matters in Bathinda.

    The LOC means that all airports have been put on high alert to prevent Badal from leaving the country. Police are actively searching for Badal, conducting raids at his known locations, but his current whereabouts remain unknown. Additionally, Badal's petition for anticipatory bail is scheduled for a hearing.

    The case revolves around allegations of irregularities in the purchase of a property at a prime location in Bathinda. The complaint, filed by former MLA Sarup Chand Singla in 2021, accuses Badal of abusing his position as a minister in the previous Congress government to convert two commercial plots into a residential plot for himself.

    This has led to the registration of a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating and forgery, along with charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

