BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress for the delay in naming Kerala's CM, calling the party 'confused'. State Congress chief Sunny Joseph said the announcement from the high command is expected shortly, with several leaders in the running.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the Congress party has been overwhelmed with "confusion" amid the suspense over the Chief Ministerial nominee for the Keralam The results were announced on May 4 and Congress is yet to make an announcement on the CM post. "...The Congress party is in complete confusion even after 9 days... Congress got a full majority in Keralam and yet there is confusion... I was even told that there will be five CMs in five years... Wherever there is CM, there is confusion. You can see the situation of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh...",he told ANI, taking out binoculars to take a dig at the Congress.

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Congress Nears Decision on CM Pick

Meanwhile, Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph on Wednesday said that the announcement regarding the next Chief Minister is expected later in the day as discussions within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) near completion. Speaking to reporters, Joseph said party leaders and workers were waiting for the final decision from the Congress high command.

"We expect the Chief Minister's name to be announced today. It is understood that all discussions have been completed. We are waiting for the announcement today. Sonia Gandhi was in the hospital, so there could be a slight delay because of that. The Chief Minister's name will be announced from Delhi," Joseph said.

The remarks come amid continued suspense over the Chief Ministerial face in Keralam, ten days after the Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections. The Congress high command has been holding consultations in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders to finalise the name for the Chief Ministerial post. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the post. (ANI)