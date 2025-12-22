Suspended TMC leader Humayun Kabir launched the Janata Unnayan Party in Murshidabad, stating it will work for the common man. His suspension followed his claim to inaugurate a Babri Masjid, which he defended as his constitutional right.

Former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir launched a new political party named Janata Unnayan Party on Monday. Ahead of the launch, the suspended TMC leader said that the party will be formed to work for the common man. " I am launching a new party at noon today. This party is being formed to work for the common man," Kabir told ANI.

The former TMC leader launched the new party following his suspension from the Trinamool Congress over remarks in which he claimed that he would inaugurate a Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on December 6. Kabir had defended his actions saying the constitution gives him the right to build a mosque.

Addressing the gathering in Murshidabad, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here. Now we see someone laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Sagardighi. But the Constitution allows us to build a mosque."

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat alleged that a "political conspiracy" was underway to revive the dispute over the Babri Masjid. The RSS Chief said that the foundation stone laying ceremony for the masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad is being "done for votes" and will not benefit either Hindus or Muslims. "Now, this is a political conspiracy to restart the dispute by rebuilding the Babri Masjid. This is being done for votes; it is neither for the benefit of Muslims nor Hindus. This shouldn't happen. That's what I think," Mohan Bhagwat said in Kolkata.

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on his alleged call to construct a 'Babri Masjid', Humayun Kabir accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of harbouring links with the RSS. He further alleged that Mamata Banerjee is helping the RSS expand its footprint in the state. "We respect Mohan Bhagwat ji, but his assessment that there might be riots etc here, we will not let any such thing happen...The CM has some relations with the RSS...Recently, Mohan Bhagwat ji visited Bengal for 15 days...how has he come here again now? He needs the state government's permission to visit here. After Mamata Banerjee has been helping RSS in the state, the number of their 'shakhas' has risen to 12,000 from 558...," Kabir told ANI.