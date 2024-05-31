Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suspected objects found at New Delhi Railway station, no explosive threat detected: Police

    Authorities at the New Delhi Railway Station, Paharganj side, were alerted on Friday after suspected objects were discovered in the garbage area.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 31, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

    Authorities at the New Delhi Railway Station, Paharganj side, were alerted on Friday after suspected objects were discovered in the garbage area. However, upon inspection by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), it was confirmed that no explosive materials were present, and there is no imminent threat.

    The items found were identified as wall grenades commonly used in army training exercises, according to the Delhi Police. These grenades typically contain firecracker gunpowder and are utilized for training purposes. Importantly, they do not contain any explosive materials that could pose a risk to life or property.

    The discovery did not prompt a panic-like atmosphere, as all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were promptly followed at the location. Additionally, the National Security Guard (NSG) will soon arrive to take over the situation, ensuring further security measures are implemented.

    "Some suspected objects were found in the garbage area at the New Delhi Railway station, Paharganj side. The same was checked by BDS, no explosive was detected by them and there is no threat," the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

    "The grenade that has been found is a wall grenade used in army training, in which firecracker gunpowder is put and used in training. It does not contain any explosive material that can harm life or property. There is no panic-like atmosphere, all SOPs are being followed at the spot. Further NSG will come and take it over," it further added.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 7:56 PM IST
