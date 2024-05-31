Suspected objects found at New Delhi Railway station, no explosive threat detected: Police

Authorities at the New Delhi Railway Station, Paharganj side, were alerted on Friday after suspected objects were discovered in the garbage area.

Authorities at the New Delhi Railway Station, Paharganj side, were alerted on Friday after suspected objects were discovered in the garbage area. However, upon inspection by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), it was confirmed that no explosive materials were present, and there is no imminent threat.

The items found were identified as wall grenades commonly used in army training exercises, according to the Delhi Police. These grenades typically contain firecracker gunpowder and are utilized for training purposes. Importantly, they do not contain any explosive materials that could pose a risk to life or property.

The discovery did not prompt a panic-like atmosphere, as all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were promptly followed at the location. Additionally, the National Security Guard (NSG) will soon arrive to take over the situation, ensuring further security measures are implemented.

