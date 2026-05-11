PM Modi praised the IAF's Suryakiran team for a 'breathtaking' flypast in Somnath, calling it a blend of pride and valour. The event was part of the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav, marking the 75th anniversary of the temple's reconstruction.

PM Hails 'Confluence of Pride and Valour' Sharing his thoughts in a post on X, the Prime Minister said the skies over Somnath reflected a unique blend of pride, valour and devotion through the breathtaking aerial display by the Indian Air Force team. "In Somnath today, the skies witnessed a magnificent confluence of pride and valour. The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team showcased a breathtaking flypast. This spirit of Bhakti and Shakti filled every heart with deep joy," PM Modi wrote on X.In Somnath today, the skies witnessed a magnificent confluence of pride and valour. The Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Team showcased a breathtaking flypast. This spirit of Bhakti and Shakti filled every heart with deep joy.@Suryakiran_IAF pic.twitter.com/rGbDuKpelC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2026 Commemorating 75 Years of Somnath Temple's Reconstruction Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister released a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and underlined the spiritual and cultural significance of the sacred site.Addressing the gathering during the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Prime Minister described the occasion as part of the "divine play" of Lord Sadashiv and recalled his long spiritual association with the temple."All of this is the divine play (Leela) of Lord Sadashiv. As a devoted seeker of Dada Somnath, I have come here countless times; countless times I have bowed my head before Him. But today, as I was arriving, this journey through time was providing a blissful experience. Just a few months ago, when I came here, we were celebrating the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' (Festival of Somnath's Self-Respect)," he said. Symbol of Devotion, Resilience and Continuity The Prime Minister further said that the nation was celebrating the 75th anniversary of the idol consecration of Lord Mahadev at the temple and termed the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav a symbol of devotion, resilience and continuity."Time itself manifests by His will; He who is beyond time (Kaala-teet) and He who is the very embodiment of time (Kaal-swaroop)--today, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the idol consecration (Vigrah Pratishtha) of that God of Gods, Mahadev. This universe, which is created from Him and eventually dissolves into Him--today, we celebrate the festival of the reconstruction of His holy abode. He who became Neelkanth by consuming the Halahal (cosmic poison)--today, under His very protection, the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav is taking place," he said.PM Modi also stated that Somnath continues to symbolise immortality and strength even centuries after its destruction."Even 1000 years after the first destruction, there is the pride of Somnath being indestructible (Avinashi); and today, the 75th year of the consecration of this modern form--we haven't just become part of two events. Lord Shiva has given us the opportunity to experience a 1000-year-long journey of immortality (Amrit Yatra)," PM Modi said. Somnath Swabhiman Parv The Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav is part of a series of events under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv being held in Varanasi. Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was celebrated earlier this year, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and rich cultural and spiritual heritage.The sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team for presenting a spectacular display of courage and patriotism during a flypast in Somnath, stating that the event filled every heart with "deep joy."Sharing his thoughts in a post on X, the Prime Minister said the skies over Somnath reflected a unique blend of pride, valour and devotion through the breathtaking aerial display by the Indian Air Force team. "In Somnath today, the skies witnessed a magnificent confluence of pride and valour. The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team showcased a breathtaking flypast. This spirit of Bhakti and Shakti filled every heart with deep joy," PM Modi wrote on X.In Somnath today, the skies witnessed a magnificent confluence of pride and valour. The Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Team showcased a breathtaking flypast. This spirit of Bhakti and Shakti filled every heart with deep joy.@Suryakiran_IAF pic.twitter.com/rGbDuKpelC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2026Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister released a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and underlined the spiritual and cultural significance of the sacred site.Addressing the gathering during the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Prime Minister described the occasion as part of the "divine play" of Lord Sadashiv and recalled his long spiritual association with the temple."All of this is the divine play (Leela) of Lord Sadashiv. As a devoted seeker of Dada Somnath, I have come here countless times; countless times I have bowed my head before Him. But today, as I was arriving, this journey through time was providing a blissful experience. Just a few months ago, when I came here, we were celebrating the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' (Festival of Somnath's Self-Respect)," he said.The Prime Minister further said that the nation was celebrating the 75th anniversary of the idol consecration of Lord Mahadev at the temple and termed the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav a symbol of devotion, resilience and continuity."Time itself manifests by His will; He who is beyond time (Kaala-teet) and He who is the very embodiment of time (Kaal-swaroop)--today, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the idol consecration (Vigrah Pratishtha) of that God of Gods, Mahadev. This universe, which is created from Him and eventually dissolves into Him--today, we celebrate the festival of the reconstruction of His holy abode. He who became Neelkanth by consuming the Halahal (cosmic poison)--today, under His very protection, the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav is taking place," he said.PM Modi also stated that Somnath continues to symbolise immortality and strength even centuries after its destruction."Even 1000 years after the first destruction, there is the pride of Somnath being indestructible (Avinashi); and today, the 75th year of the consecration of this modern form--we haven't just become part of two events. Lord Shiva has given us the opportunity to experience a 1000-year-long journey of immortality (Amrit Yatra)," PM Modi said.The Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav is part of a series of events under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv being held in Varanasi. Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was celebrated earlier this year, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and rich cultural and spiritual heritage.The sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source