Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Surpur Police arrests man for threatening to kill PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Yadgiri

    Surpur police swiftly arrested Mohammad Rasool Kaddare for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a viral video. Rasool, under alcohol's influence, confessed to the threats. Authorities commend the public's vigilance and assure continued efforts to uphold law and order, highlighting the efficiency of law enforcement in addressing threats.

    Surpur Police arrests man for threatening to kill PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Yadgiri
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    Surpur police conducted a swift operation and arrested Mohammad Rasool Kaddare, the individual accused of threatening the lives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been apprehended. The arrest came after a video surfaced on social media, showing Rasool wielding a sword and issuing menacing threats.

    Rasool, hailing from Rangampet in Surpur, Yadgiri district, had recently relocated to Hyderabad for work. However, he returned to Surpur, where local authorities detained him following widespread outrage over the viral video.

    The incident came to light when Ramsena District President Sharanu Nayaka complained to the Surpur police station, prompting law enforcement to swiftly act on the matter. The accused was taken into custody, and a case has been registered against him. It was revealed during interrogation that Rasool was under the influence of alcohol when he made the threatening remarks. He confessed to his actions and is currently in police custody for further questioning.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA arrests suspected PFI terrorist Saleem in Telangana, investigates links to Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast vkp

    NIA arrests suspected PFI terrorist Saleem in Telangana, investigation links to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Thiruvananthapuram will be made an IT city,' says Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Thiruvananthapuram will be made an IT city,' says Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Ambala-Chandigarh Highway re-opens after 22 days amid farmers' protest; check details AJR

    Ambala-Chandigarh Highway re-opens after 22 days amid farmers' protest; check details

    Cargo seized from Pakistan-bound ship can be used for military purposes: DRDO report AJR

    Cargo seized from Pakistan-bound ship can be used for military purposes: DRDO report

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA conducts raids in 7 states, including Karnataka; check details

    NIA conducts raids in 7 states, including Karnataka over suspected links to Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    Recent Stories

    NIA arrests suspected PFI terrorist Saleem in Telangana, investigates links to Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast vkp

    NIA arrests suspected PFI terrorist Saleem in Telangana, investigation links to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Thiruvananthapuram will be made an IT city,' says Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Thiruvananthapuram will be made an IT city,' says Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Ambala-Chandigarh Highway re-opens after 22 days amid farmers' protest; check details AJR

    Ambala-Chandigarh Highway re-opens after 22 days amid farmers' protest; check details

    Cargo seized from Pakistan-bound ship can be used for military purposes: DRDO report AJR

    Cargo seized from Pakistan-bound ship can be used for military purposes: DRDO report

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA conducts raids in 7 states, including Karnataka; check details

    NIA conducts raids in 7 states, including Karnataka over suspected links to Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon