BREAKING: Surpur Police arrests man for threatening to kill PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Yadgiri

Surpur police swiftly arrested Mohammad Rasool Kaddare for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a viral video. Rasool, under alcohol's influence, confessed to the threats. Authorities commend the public's vigilance and assure continued efforts to uphold law and order, highlighting the efficiency of law enforcement in addressing threats.

Surpur police conducted a swift operation and arrested Mohammad Rasool Kaddare, the individual accused of threatening the lives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been apprehended. The arrest came after a video surfaced on social media, showing Rasool wielding a sword and issuing menacing threats.

Rasool, hailing from Rangampet in Surpur, Yadgiri district, had recently relocated to Hyderabad for work. However, he returned to Surpur, where local authorities detained him following widespread outrage over the viral video.

The incident came to light when Ramsena District President Sharanu Nayaka complained to the Surpur police station, prompting law enforcement to swiftly act on the matter. The accused was taken into custody, and a case has been registered against him. It was revealed during interrogation that Rasool was under the influence of alcohol when he made the threatening remarks. He confessed to his actions and is currently in police custody for further questioning.