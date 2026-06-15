Randeep Surjewala slammed HD Kumaraswamy's remarks against DK Shivakumar as "doublespeak" from frustration with the BJP. He also attacked the Centre over high fuel prices, questioning why rates haven't fallen with global crude oil prices.

Surjewala slams Kumaraswamy's 'doublespeak'

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday hit out at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over his "land mafia" allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with the Bidadi township project, calling his remarks "doublespeak" driven by political frustration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Surjewala said, "When he was the CM, what was he saying? The problem is that doublespeak is the character of Kumaraswamy. He is frustrated because the BJP has denied them the Rajya Sabha."

He further said the Janata Dal (Secular) leader was now targeting the Congress government instead of the BJP. "When Congress had numbers, we gave support to Devegowda... The moment it was the turn of the BJP, they rejected Janata Dal and Kumaraswamy... Now, he is frustrated with the BJP, but instead of saying things to the BJP, he is unwarrantedly attacking our CM and the Congress government... So, he needs to introspect and look within," he added.

Attack on Centre over fuel prices

Turning towards the national economic crisis, Surjewala also attacked the Centre over rising fuel prices, alleging an increase in petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG rates despite a fall in global crude oil prices.

Highlighting the recent volatility in energy markets, he stated, "In the last two months, ₹8 has been increased in the prices of petrol and diesel. The domestic gas cylinder is now touching ₹1000, commercial gas is ₹3075, our CNG has gone up by ₹10," he said.

He further claimed that global crude prices had fallen significantly and questioned why retail fuel prices in India had not been reduced accordingly. "Crude oil prices have now dropped by up to $24 a barrel, so why are you not reducing the prices in India? Why do we have to pay over ₹100 for petrol and diesel... If prices were adjusted as per international rates, petrol would go down by ₹25 a litre and diesel by ₹15-20 a litre," Surjewala added.