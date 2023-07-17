Surging overnight: Ginger prices in Karnataka reach new heights, paves way for farmers to prospe

Vegetable prices surge, burdening the common man amidst soaring fuel prices. Ginger prices skyrocket, making farmers wealthy. Tomatoes highly sought-after. Ginger sells at triple its usual value. Farmers hope for stable prices and a good income. Monsoon crucial for continued success.

Vegetable prices have been steadily increasing, putting a burden on the common man as fuel prices and the economy soar. The plight of farmers worsened due to the lack of monsoon and rising fuel costs. As vegetable prices surge, it is the ordinary people who bear the brunt of the consequences.

However, the farmers who grew ginger, experienced overnight wealth as the price of ginger skyrocketed. Tomatoes have become highly sought-after and frequently stolen goods, surpassing even the value of gold in the past 15 days. Now, ginger has taken center stage, with its price reaching three times its usual market value.

Bengaluru: Van carrying tomatoes worth Rs 2 lakh hijacked

Ginger is being sold at an astounding 16 to 18 thousand rupees per 60 kg tray, while tomatoes are being sold for 3 to 4 thousand rupees per tray. The regular price for a 60 kg bag of ginger used to be 3 thousand rupees, a price that brought some relief to the farmers. However, this time it has surpassed all expectations.

Farmers are now seeing the possibility of making crores (tens of millions) from their investment of 5 lakh rupees per acre. The exponential price increase is primarily due to the high demand for ginger combined with limited supply. If the price remains consistent until December, farmers have the potential to become millionaires in no time.

Farmers are praying for the price to remain stable until the end of December. This is because ginger crops will hit the market during December, and there are concerns about a potential influx of ginger supply affecting the price.

The price hike can be reasoned to the significant damage ginger crops have faced in recent years due to floods. However, this time, the rainfall has been favorable, resulting in a good harvest.



As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm

Farmers are expecting a satisfying income from this season's harvest. With each acre yielding around 300-400 bags of ginger, if they manage to sell them for 16 thousand rupees per bag, it will be a substantial windfall.

Tomato farmers are on the verge of affording BMWs, while ginger farmers are lining up to purchase Mercedes-Benz cars. The hope is that the monsoon will continue to benefit our farmers.