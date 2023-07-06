Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm

     

    Tomato Thieves Steal Lakhs Worth of Tomatoes as Prices Soar in Karnataka: Thieves targeted a farmer's tomato farm in Goni Somanahalli village, stealing over 90 boxes of tomatoes worth around Rs 1.5 lakh. The incident has sparked an investigation, with suspicions of a larger organized group involved.

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    The price of tomatoes in the market has reached sky-high and regular customers are struggling to buy them. Meanwhile, the thieves, who used to steal gold and silver from the houses have now turned towards tomato. To note, in many parts of the tomatoes are priced currently at around 150 Rs/kg.  

    Thieves struck a farm at Goni Somanahalli village in Karnataka's Hassan district on July 5 and stole tomatoes worth lakhs. The farmland that belonged to Somashekhar is now empty of tomatoes. In the background of the cost of tomatoes and other vegetables soaring, the thieves reportedly stole tomatoes worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from the farm. Somashekhar and his son lodged a complaint in the Halebidu police station.

    Tomato price hits century: Price surge due to short supply and high demand

    Somashekhar had grown tomatoes on two acres of land. He was prepared to sell the tomatoes in the Chikkamagaluru market within two days. But, on Tuesday night itself, the thieves entered their farm and stolen over 90 boxes of tomatoes. Later, they destroyed all the crops while carrying the boxes.

    When Somashekhar visited his farm the next morning, he saw that all the crops were destroyed and the tomatoes were missing. He immediately lodged a police complaint. 

    After tomato price sours, ginger-chilli rates burn holes in consumers' pockets; check details

    "I have been growing tomatoes for the past 7-8 years. Not a single year, I have profited from this crop and they were never priced this much. This year, it was different. The crop was good. I had decided to relieve myself of the crop load by selling them. But now, they have been stolen. I am deeply hurt," said Somashekhar, speaking about the incident.

    The police have started investigating the incident. "There are several CCTV’s installed in the farm. Many such Tomato theft cases have been reported by the farmers. The robbery is very massive and it seems that had been pre-planned. We are suspecting that may be a bigger group involved in such activities. We will catch them soon," an investigating officer said.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bastille Day: 269-member Indian contigent in France to be part of July 14 national Day parade

    Bastille Day: 269 Indian soldiers reach France to be part of parade

    After tomato price sours, ginger-chilli rates burn holes in consumers' pockets; check details AJR

    After tomato price sours, ginger-chilli rates burn holes in consumers' pockets; check details

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in two districts, Orange alert in 7 districts anr

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in two districts, Orange alert in 7 districts

    KSRTC bus services in Mandya hit after driver consumes poison over being transferred vkp

    KSRTC bus services in Mandya hit after driver consumes poison over being transferred

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Husband' abandons man after changing sex to 'marry' him; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Husband' abandons man after changing sex to 'marry' him; check details

    Recent Stories

    Nia Sharma SUPER SEXY photos: TV actress shows off her hourglass figure in BOLD outfit RBA

    Nia Sharma SUPER SEXY photos: TV actress shows off her hourglass figure in BOLD outfit

    cricket Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad surpasses Hugh Trumble to become 'Third-Highest' wicket-taker in Ashes History osf

    Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad surpasses Hugh Trumble to become 'Third-Highest' wicket-taker in Ashes History

    cricket Ashes 2023: Concerns voiced by Michael Vaughan over England's playing XI for 3rd Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Concerns voiced by Michael Vaughan over England's playing XI for 3rd Test

    Unlocking the Power of Aloe Vera: 7 Versatile Ways to Use It for Skin, Hair, and Health MSW EAI

    Unlocking the Power of Aloe Vera: 7 Versatile Ways to Use It for Skin, Hair, and Health

    Threads vs Twitter MAJOR differences explained gcw

    Threads vs Twitter: MAJOR differences explained

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon