Arvind Kejriwal backed NEET aspirants after the 2026 exam was cancelled over a paper leak, urging them to stay strong. He highlighted student distress while the Education Minister reviewed plans for the June 21 re-examination.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed support for NEET aspirants following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination over paper leak, urging students not to lose hope and to remain determined to become doctors.

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Kejriwal's Message of Support to Students

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Dear NEET students, I am touched by the number of messages and intensity of your feelings. U trusted me. Thank you. Stay strong. Make a resolve - ki doctor ban ke rahenge. God bless u all."

The AAP chief also shared a video message in which he read out messages from students and spoke about the emotional distress faced by aspirants after the cancellation of the examination. "A few days ago, I posted a video about the NEET exam. I invited your suggestions. So far, more than 50 lakh people have watched it. And thousands of comments and messages have come. Many of you shared your inner feelings. I thank you very much for trusting me so much," Kejriwal said.

Highlighting Student Distress

While reading messages sent by students, Kejriwal highlighted the frustration and depression expressed by aspirants who had spent years preparing for the medical entrance examination. Quoting one student, he said, "Abu Basar writes, 'Hello sir, this is my 3rd drop sir. Really, in 2024, I gave the paper by paying 1.5 lakh coaching fees, secured it well. But sir, even then the paper leaked. Now this year, I gave it after only self-study, the exam went well, even celebrated with family, but the paper got cancelled. Really sir, I'm very depressed'."

He also referred to another message from a student named Vikas Yadav, who wrote, "It was my 5th attempt. I worked very hard. For this exam, in the last 2 months, I sometimes slept only 3 hours sir. We were mentally prepared for May 3rd. Now, from where do I get the motivation for June 21st sir?"

Responding to the messages of the students, Kejriwal said, "What is this, children? What do you mean by 'no courage left'? Strengthen your resolve that 'I have to become a doctor anyway, at any cost, no matter how many difficulties come, no matter how much struggle I have to do'. Once you make a strong resolve, all the powers of this universe help you."

Kejriwal said that he viewed the students like his own children. "You are all my children. I have two children, both studied from IIT Delhi. If their exams were cancelled, I would be doing the same for them, fighting for them. So you are all my children too, right? I'm fighting for you in the same way I would for my own children. Some children shared their very intense feelings," he added. https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/2056721818741010686

'Honest Govts Can Prevent Paper Leaks'

The former Delhi Chief Minister also claimed that examination paper leaks could be prevented if governments functioned honestly. "Aam Aadmi Party's government was in Delhi for 10 years, not a single paper leaked. For four years, there's been a government in Punjab, and not a single paper leaked. Because we were honest. So if the people at the top of the system are honest, papers won't leak," he said.

Free Travel Promised for Punjab Students

Kejriwal further stated that some students had informed him about financial difficulties in travelling for the re-examination. "Some children wrote to me, 'Sir, we don't even have enough money to afford bus fare'. So I am going to Punjab tomorrow, I will talk to Maan saab, Bhagwant Maan saab. On the day of your exam, at least in Punjab, we will make your travel free in buses," he said.

Govt Reviews Preparations for Re-examination

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21. According to an official statement, Pradhan directed officials to ensure "complete integrity and transparency" in the conduct of the re-examination and stressed that all shortcomings identified in the earlier process must be comprehensively addressed.

The Minister instructed officials to conduct coordination meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police across states to ensure effective monitoring and strict security arrangements at examination centres.

Pradhan also directed authorities to make adequate arrangements for students, including transportation, drinking water and other essential facilities, while emphasising that vigilance and security should remain uncompromised.

Corrective Measures and Exam Background

As a corrective measure following the controversy, the Union Education Minister had earlier announced that NEET-UG would be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year onward.

NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test. (ANI)