Surakshit Mahakumbh 2025: Underwater drones to be deployed for the first time at Mahakumbh for pilgrim safety

Surakshit Mahakumbh: CM Yogi Adityanath's directive expands security to land, air, and water for Mahakumbh 2025. CM Yogi govt to ensure 24/7 surveillance of underwater activities during Mahakumbh.

In a historic first, underwater drones are being deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Committed to making the Kumbh Mela the largest spiritual event in Sanatan Dharma, the Yogi government has prepared a comprehensive plan to handle any emergency.

To manage the massive gathering of over 450 million people at the world's largest cultural event, a detailed security strategy has been put in place to ensure the safety of every individual during the sacred Sangam Snan (bathing at the confluence).

The newly introduced underwater drones will provide 24/7 surveillance beneath the waters, monitoring all activities. Notably, these drones are equipped with advanced technology that allows them to function effectively in low-light conditions, ensuring precise tracking of targets.

With the ability to operate at depths of up to 100 meters, the drones are capable of providing accurate and timely information under any circumstances, enhancing the security measures at the Kumbh Mela.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Inspector General of Police (Eastern Zone, Prayagraj) Dr. Rajeev Narayan Mishra launched a high-speed underwater drone on Wednesday. Dr. Mishra detailed the drone's features and its critical role in ensuring safety during the grand Mahakumbh.

This state-of-the-art underwater drone can dive up to 100 meters and transmit real-time activity reports to the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC). It can be operated over an unlimited distance and provides precise information about any suspicious underwater activity or incident, enabling immediate action to be taken.

In addition to the drone, teams from the PAC, SDRF, and NDRF are working together to ensure the safety of all pilgrims. A comprehensive strategy has been developed to provide security for every individual.

Over 700 boats equipped with flags will have PAC, NDRF, and SDRF personnel stationed 24/7. Furthermore, large-scale deployment of remote-controlled life buoys has been introduced to enhance safety. These devices can rapidly reach any location and transport individuals to safety in case of emergencies, ensuring the well-being of pilgrims from across the world.

Latest Videos