Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced compensation, financial assistance and a government job for the family of Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who lost his life after a joyride collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Festival in Faridabad, adding that the state government stands firmly with the bereaved family and will provide all possible support.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Surajkund Mela when a joyride collapsed, leading to the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad and injuries to several others. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Saini said he took immediate cognisance of the incident and senior officials, including ministers, were rushed to the spot. "Yesterday, a major accident occurred at the Surajkund International Crafts Fair that is currently underway there. I took immediate notice of it, and our officers, our ministers, including the Tourism Minister, were immediately sent there yesterday. In that accident, Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was posted there in Palwal, was martyred. While saving people's lives, when the structure collapsed, he went inside and lost his life," the Chief Minister said.

CM announces compensation for martyr's family

Expressing condolences, CM Saini assured full support to the family of the deceased officer. "I assure the family members that the government stands with them in every possible way. We will provide all possible assistance. Along with this, the police officer who was martyred will be provided with financial security, as he was on duty there. We will also provide a government job to one of his children," he added.

Assistance for the injured

The Chief Minister also provided details regarding those injured in the incident. "Eight people were injured there, four of whom had minor injuries. They have been discharged from the hospital, and four were seriously injured. All the injured people I had already issued orders yesterday on behalf of the government will receive free treatment. The government will bear the expenses of their treatment, and those who are seriously injured will also receive Rs 1 lakh each," CM Saini said.

Inquiry ordered, amusement park closed

He further stated that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. "A team has been assigned, and orders have been given for an inquiry to prepare a report on the causes of the incident..." he added.

Earlier, the Faridabad district administration and the Surajkund Fair Authority clarified that the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival would continue as scheduled, a day after the tragic incident in which one police officer lost his life and several others were injured.

Meanwhile, Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited Managing Director Parth Gupta said that the state government is covering the treatment costs of the injured, an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-level committee has been constituted to investigate the matter, and the amusement park at the festival venue has been closed with immediate effect. Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, "At around PM, an accident occurred at a joyride in the fair at an amusement park here... Almost 12 people were admitted in the hospital yesterday and our inspector Jagdish who was on duty lost his life yesterday while doing the rescue work... The government is covering all treatment costs... The CM will make an announcement regarding compensation for the victims... All ride safety measures were being performed regularly... An ADC-level committee has been formed to investigate this matter... An FIR has also been registered on the incident... The amusement park has been closed with immediate effect... "

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha also stated that an ADC-level committee has been formed to investigate the mechanical failure that led to the accident. "The incident occurred at around 6:15 PM yesterday. Ambulances were stationed here immediately... All the injured and Inspector Jagdish were rushed to the hospital. An ADC-level committee has been formed to investigate this mechanical failure," Sinha said. (ANI)