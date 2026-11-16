Supriya Sule of the NCP(SP) has renewed calls for a 50 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies, urging that the move be implemented alongside the proposed delimitation exercise to boost political representation and development.

Supriya Sule Demands 50 Percent Women Reservation Linked Delimitation

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president and MP Supriya Sule on Monday reiterated her party's support for women's reservation, demanding a 50 per cent quota for women and calling for its implementation alongside the delimitation exercise. Speaking to reporters, Sule said her party had consistently supported women's reservation and had also raised the demand for 50 per cent reservation during discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"NCP(SP) has consistently maintained since the beginning that it strongly supports women's reservation. We have also insisted on a 50 per cent reservation for women. We have held discussions on this issue with Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju as well. We have three demands. Women's reservation should be implemented when delimitation takes place. Constituencies have now grown to 30-40 lakh voters... it is impossible to ensure development when the available development fund is only Rs 5 crore," she said.

Sule said the number of seats was expected to increase by 50 per cent from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and stressed the need for a common formula applicable to all states. "The number of seats is expected to increase by 50 per cent from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Even during the previous discussions, we had demanded that the government give us a written assurance, but I have not read the entire Bill yet. If we are expected to adopt a cooperative approach, there should be a common formula applicable to all states. The Women's Reservation Bill must be implemented," she added.

Her remarks come amid the political debate over the Centre's efforts to secure the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill linking the implementation of women's reservation to the proposed delimitation exercise. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, maintains that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise.

Earlier in August this year, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die after 19 sittings spread over 25 days. During the session, 12 Bills were passed, but only one, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was debated in the House. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed. (ANI)