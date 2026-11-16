Madhya Pradesh police busted an online gaming fraud ring in Gwalior, arresting two suspects. The gang allegedly lured victims into losing money before routing funds abroad via USDT, with daily transactions estimated between Rs 4-6 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh Police Busts Online Gaming Fraud Racket in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police have busted an online gaming fraud racket operating from Transport Nagar in Gwalior district, arresting two persons and seizing 27 mobile phones and two laptops, a police officer said on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Kushwaha, a resident of Hazira in Gwalior, and Guddu, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar. The action was taken based on a tip-off about an online gaming setup allegedly being used to dupe people by luring them into placing money on online games.

DSP Crime Branch, Manish Yadav said the police had been consistently detecting such networks in Gwalior, stressing that the Cyber Crime Wing had also busted around four to five similar setups recently. “The Bahodapur police received information that a cyber fraud setup was operating in Transport Nagar, where people were being cheated in the name of online gaming. When the police raided the location, two persons, identified as Ajay and Guddu, were found there. When questioned, the accused allegedly revealed that they had set up an online gaming operation in which users were initially allowed to win money for up to three times, after which they were repeatedly lured into the trap and cheated. The daily transactions detected in the operation were estimated at around Rs 4-6 lakh,” the officer added.

After further questioning, the accused disclosed that the application and other resources used in the operation had been provided by a person identified as Hendrix, who is reportedly based in Maharashtra and they used it to dupe people under the guise of online gaming, the officer said. DSP Yadav added, “The police also seized two laptops and 27 mobile phones and obtained details of 30 mule bank accounts and SIM cards linked to the operation.”

When asked about any connection of the cyber fraud networks being operated from abroad, the officer said that such crimes mostly controlled from outside the country and used platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp to coordinate with their associates in India. “Cyber-related operations are mostly controlled from outside the country. These people remain connected with foreign cyber fraudsters through Telegram and WhatsApp. After cheating people here, the money is routed through mule bank accounts and transferred abroad in the form of USDT,” the DSP said.

The police are questioning the arrested accused to establish the identities of the alleged masterminds and other members of the network. The Cyber Wing is also examining the Telegram groups with which the accused were reportedly associated, the officer said. Further action will be taken based on the details revealed in the investigation, the DSP added.