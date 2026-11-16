Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting India during foreign visits, echoing Amit Shah's accusations. This follows tensions over the Bharat Summit 2026, where Gandhi questioned India's democratic process.

Shiv Sena Leader Anand Dubey Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over Visits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey on Monday criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits, alleging that he routinely criticises India and its culture abroad while asserting that anyone who has challenged the nation throughout history has "ended up in pieces."

Talking to ANI here, Dubey said, "He (Amit Shah) is absolutely right. We have consistently observed that while Rahul Gandhi holds the position of LoP in India, he seems to have a deep affection for foreign lands." The Shiv Sena leader further alleged that criticising the nation on international platforms has become a regular practice for Gandhi.

"Whether intentionally or unintentionally, he frequently travels abroad to criticise India, its government, and its civilisation and culture—this has become a part of his daily routine," Dubey stated. Drawing historical parallels, Dubey asserted that those who have challenged the nation in the past have faced downfall. "Throughout history, anyone who has challenged the nation has ended up in pieces; their very existence has been erased. This was the fate of the Mughals, the British, and the anarchic elements who seek to sow chaos within the country," he added.

Earlier on November 15, launching a fierce attack on the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah contrasted the Congress' record of alleged scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore with the blemish-free track record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that "not even a single allegation of corruption worth four annas" has been levelled against PM Modi in 12 years.

Taking sharp aim at Gandhi over the recently held 'Bharat Summit 2026' in Hyderabad, the Union Home Minister accused the opposition party of collaborating with leftist ideologues to tarnish the nation's reputation on global platforms. "The Congress party organised the 'Bharat Summit 2026' in Hyderabad. They invited propagators of leftist ideology from across the country and abroad, and the prince of the Congress also went there. They named it 'Bharat Summit', yet Rahul Gandhi ji worked to defame India across the entire world by expressing anti-India views at an international conference," Shah said.

The remarks come amid political exchanges over the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that democracy in India was "destroyed" in 2014 and questioned the electoral process. Addressing the summit, Rahul Gandhi alleged that large amounts of money entering the political system had transformed the electoral landscape in 2014. He claimed that the Opposition initially struggled to understand the developments but later identified what he described as the destruction of democracy. "In 2014, we witnessed a completely new election, something we've never seen before. Millions and millions and millions of dollars injected into the political system... The electoral system that was used to close fights, coalition, is suddenly upturned, and I would be lying if I said that the opposition was in shock... There was this crisis in Indian politics for a decade. And then suddenly, we discovered what was happening. We discovered it, and we have proven it without any doubt is that democracy was destroyed in India in 2014," he said.