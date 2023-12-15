Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Supreme Court to hear TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea against expulsion from Lok Sabha today; check details

    Following the accusations, an Ethics panel inquiry was initiated to investigate the allegations. The panel, consequently, proposed her expulsion, which the lower house validated through a vote. Speaker Om Birla confirmed her expulsion, citing her conduct as "immoral and indecent" as an MP.

    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    The Supreme Court will on Friday (December 15) hear the plea lodged by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics panel recommended her removal concerning the 'cash for query' controversy. This contentious issue emerged when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of accepting cash and gifts in exchange for sharing her login credentials, enabling Darshan Hiranandani to pose specific questions—a charge that Moitra dismissed as "verbal 'vastraharan.'"

    Following the accusations, an Ethics panel inquiry was initiated to investigate the allegations. The panel, consequently, proposed her expulsion, which the lower house validated through a vote. Speaker Om Birla confirmed her expulsion, citing her conduct as "immoral and indecent" as an MP.

    In response to her expulsion, Moitra vowed to persist in her battle, expressing her determination to challenge the decision both within and outside Parliament. She refuted the Ethics panel's findings, highlighting contradictions within the testimonies provided by key individuals involved in the case.

    Moitra emphasized that the accusations against her were associated with practices considered routine, accepted, and even encouraged within the Lok Sabha. She vehemently criticized the Ethics panel's report, denouncing its methodology as a tool of coercion aimed at enforcing submission.

    Arguing the fundamental role of MPs as conduits for channeling public concerns into the parliamentary sphere, Moitra labeled her expulsion as an unjust decision devoid of substantial evidence. She castigated the Ethics panel for disregarding established norms and transforming the process into a biased trial.

    The plea filed by Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha has been scheduled for admission before the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti in the Supreme Court, marking the beginning of what could be a protracted legal battle challenging the legitimacy of her expulsion from the lower house.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
