Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Centre allowing Electoral Bonds sale for polls in Gujarat, HP

It should be noted that few petitions are pending in the Supreme Court challenging the provisions of Finance Act 2017 which paved the way for anonymous electoral bonds.

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 14) agreed to hear a plea challenging the recent notification of the Union Government which authorised the sale of fresh tranche of electoral bonds for the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The petition was mentioned before CJI DY Chandrachud for urgent listing. The counsel also said that the sale of Electoral Bonds will be over soon.

Addressing the lawyers, the CJI said, "We will list it before the appropriate Bench. But, they are issuing...against the scheme. It will get over."

"We will list the matter", CJI assured. According to the notification, the sale of electoral bonds is allowed from November 9 to November 15.

On October 14, a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna had posted those petitions to December 6. In March 2021, the Supreme Court had rejected an application to stay the sale of electoral bonds ahead of the assembly polls in certain states.