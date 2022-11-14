Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Illegal migration, cross-border activities key concerns along India-Bangladesh border: MHA

    On July 26, 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals had been found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents in the last five years.

    Illegal migration, cross-border activities key concerns along India-Bangladesh border: MHA AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Union Home Ministry has revealed that illegal migration and cross-border activities are major challenges along the India-Bangladesh border, which is marked by a "high degree of porosity".

    It is reportedly said that the total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4,096.7 km, of which 3,145 km has been covered by physical fencing and the remaining is planned to be covered by physical and non-physical barriers.

    In an annual report, the UnionHome Ministry said, "The Indo-Bangladesh border is marked by a high degree of porosity and the checking of illegal cross border activities and illegal migration from Bangladesh to India have been major challenges."

    Also read: 9 girls, including POCSO survivors, missing from shelter home

    On July 26, 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals had been found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents in the last five years.

    He also said the central government had asked state governments to take prompt steps to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in India.

    Rai said the states had also been advised to share the particulars of those illegal migrants, who had wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards, for appropriate legal action.

    On November 16,2016, former Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju had informed the Parliament that "there are around 20 million illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in India".

    Also read: As air quality improves in Delhi, officials lift ban on BS-4 diesel, BS-3 petrol vehicles

    To curb infiltration, smuggling and other anti-national activities from across the India-Bangladesh border, the government has undertaken the construction of a fence along it, according to the annual report of the home ministry.

    "In order to prevent illegal migration and illegal activities including anti-national activities from across the border, the government of India had sanctioned the construction of border fencing with floodlights in two phases," it said, adding that all the ongoing works are to be completed by March 2024.

    The non-physical barrier will comprise technological solutions, while sanction has also been accorded to replace the old design fence with a new design fence.

    The report further stated that there have been some problems in the construction of fencing in certain stretches on this border due to riverine and low-lying areas, habitations within 150 yards of the border, pending land acquisition cases and protests by the border population, which have delayed the completion of the project, the report said.

    So far 3,750.87 km of border roads have been constructed out of the sanctioned length of 4,223.04 km. The ongoing work is to be completed by March 2024.

    The government has agreed to construct floodlights along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura. 2,681.99 km of border floodlighting work has been completed out of the total of 3,077.549 km authorised.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    9 girls, including POCSO survivors, missing from shelter home

    9 girls, including POCSO survivors, missing from shelter home

    COP27 India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters

    COP27: India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters

    Goa IPS officer beats cancer, completes triathlon in Ironman 70.3 race AJR

    Goa IPS officer beats cancer, completes triathlon in Ironman 70.3 race

    As air quality improves in Delhi, officials lift ban on BS-4 diesel, BS-3 petrol vehicles AJR

    As air quality improves in Delhi, officials lift ban on BS-4 diesel, BS-3 petrol vehicles

    Punjab: 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar days after tremors in Delhi AJR

    Punjab: 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar days after tremors in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata Shlok Mukherjee is India winner for Doodle for Google 2022 contest check details gcw

    Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee is India's winner for Doodle for Google 2022 contest

    Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU film earns USD 330mn worldwide during the weekend RBA

    Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU film earns USD 330mn worldwide during the weekend

    WhatsApp reportedly rolling out Do Not Disturb mode details here gcw

    WhatsApp reportedly rolling out ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode; Details here

    9 girls, including POCSO survivors, missing from shelter home

    9 girls, including POCSO survivors, missing from shelter home

    World Diabetes Day 2022: Exercise to not eating junk food; here are some tips that diabetic patients should follow sur

    World Diabetes Day 2022: Exercise to not eating junk food; here are some tips that diabetic patients should fo

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon