The Supreme Court's order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets has split opinion. Activists call it illegal and unworkable, warning of cruelty and chaos, while some residents welcome it as a solution to dog bite cases.

The Supreme Court's order on Monday that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be taken off the streets within eight weeks and placed in government-run shelters has sparked a sharp divide. The top court has ordered Delhi-NCR authorities to house the stray dogs in dedicated shelters with proper sterilisation and vaccination facilities. No captured dogs will be released back on streets and CCTV will monitor compliance. A helpline must be set up to respond to dog bite complaints within four hours. Contempt action will be taken against those obstructing the drive. The bench stressed the move is in public interest to curb stray dog attacks, especially affecting children and the elderly as it directed authorities to publish rabies vaccination details.

Animal rights groups call order 'impractical

Animal rights activists and organisations have strongly opposed the move. They say it violates India’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules and will be impossible to carry out. PETA India called the order 'impractical, illogical and illegal', pointing out that Delhi has around 10 lakh stray dogs and only half have been sterilised. They warned that keeping all dogs in shelters would cause overcrowding, stress and disease. The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) said the ruling goes against global health advice, Indian laws, and humane practices.

Rahul Gandhi calls order cruel and shortsighted

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Supreme Court's stray dog removal order, saying it undoes decades of humane, science-based policy. He urged for sterilisation, vaccination and community care instead of mass removals.

Maneka Gandhi warns of cost and scale

Former Union Minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi said the order is 'financially unviable' and 'unworkable'. She estimated that removing and housing 3 lakh dogs in Delhi alone would cost about Rs 15,000 crore. She also said the judgment seemed to be made 'in anger' and was not sensible. She told ANI, "There is no single government-run shelter in Delhi. In how many shelters would you put 3 lakh dogs? You don't even have one. To make those shelters, you have to spend at least Rs 15 thousand crore... You'll have to find 3000 places for shelters in places where no one lives. How will you find these many places?... This can't be done in two months... You'll have to employ 1.5 lakh people to just be sanitation workers, which will again cost crores…"

Call for sterilisation and awareness

Activists suggest better waste management, scaling up sterilisation and vaccination drives and public awareness campaigns to reduce dog-human conflict. They say mass sheltering will not solve the problem and could make it worse. Lawyer Sidharth Luthra, appearing for an animal rights activist, reportedly argued in court that the order directly contradicts the ABC Rules.

Some voices online call for compassion over fear

A dog welfare portal on LinkedIn said the Supreme Court's order could uproot thousands of street dogs from the only home they know and force them into overcrowded shelters lacking space, food, and care. Most street dogs, it noted, are friendly and part of the city’s daily life, shaped by the kindness or cruelty they face. Removing them, the post argued, will not make streets safer but will instead make them emptier. It called for compassion-led solutions such as community care, not fear-driven removals.

Another LinkedIn post blamed sensational media coverage for fuelling fear about stray dogs. She said the press should focus on more urgent issues, like women’s safety, instead of targeting street animals.

Some residents welcome the decision

While many activists oppose the move, some Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) support it. Atul Goyal, head of United Resident Joint Action (URJA), said the decision would help control rising dog bite cases. He also called for similar action on stray cattle. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also said her government would prepare a planned policy to deal with the stray dog issue. Delhi mayor Iqbal Singh supported the order and said the city would try to set up temporary and permanent shelters.

Next legal steps

Animal welfare groups are considering legal options, including filing a review or modification plea once the court’s written order is available. They hope the decision can be changed to focus on humane, effective solutions.