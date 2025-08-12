PETA India criticizes the Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, calling it impractical and inhumane. Animal rights activists protested the decision, while the Delhi Mayor welcomed the order and promised swift implementation.

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): PETA India Advocacy Associate, Shaurya Agrawal, criticised the Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs to shelters in Delhi-NCR, calling the decision "impractical and illogical" as it is going to "create chaos and more problems."



Speaking with ANI, PETA Indian Advocacy Associate said, "This particular order is impractical, illogical and according to the animal birth control rules, also illegal. The Delhi government had 24 years to implement these sterilisation programs, implement the ABC rules. Delhi has 10 lakh dogs and only half of them are sterilised. Housing them in shelters is impractical. It is very difficult. This is going to create chaos and more problems."



He further called the decision to remove dogs "inhumane and cruel in itself" and indicated that PETA is exploring all legal avenues to oppose the order.



"Removal of dogs is inhumane, is cruelty in itself, and the conditions within the shelters are going to be very bad... We are exploring all our legal avenues," he said.

Protests Break Out

Last night, animal rights activists, rescuers, caregivers, and dog lovers held a protest in front of the India Gate against the Supreme Court order. However, they were immediately stopped and detained by the police.



"They don't want us to talk. These people are throwing everyone into jail. I am being detained because I do the noble work of feeding animals," said a caregiver of dogs while being detained by the police for protesting against the SC order.

Delhi Mayor Supports Order

Meanwhile, Delhi Mayor Iqbal Singh has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and assured that the administration will implement the order within the next six weeks.



Speaking with ANI, Iqbal Singh said, "I welcome the Supreme Court's order, as the people of Delhi were facing a lot of problems. We will try our best to implement this order in the next 6 weeks."



Earlier on Monday, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.



It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive. (ANI)

