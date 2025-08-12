The Supreme Court has paused action against owners of old diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR while hearing the Delhi government’s plea to review its age-based ban, calling for a more scientific and fair pollution control policy.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said no action should be taken for now against owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR. This temporary relief will remain until the next hearing in four weeks. The direction came while the court was hearing the Delhi government's plea to review its 2018 order that banned such vehicles to control air pollution.

Delhi government seeks review of old ban

Appearing for the Delhi government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the rule needs a fresh look. He argued that a private vehicle used only a few thousand kilometres in several years still gets banned after 10 years, but a taxi that runs two lakh kilometres in a single year can continue until it reaches the same age limit. The government says the rule is unfair, especially after the launch of Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) vehicles in 2020, which cause far less pollution than older models.

Ban dates back to 2015

The restriction was first ordered by the National Green Tribunal in 2015. It banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court upheld this in 2018 because of health and environmental concerns. Recently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) planned to stop fuel supply to such vehicles from July 1, 2024. But the move was delayed until November after strong public opposition and logistical problems.

Government says rule is not scientific anymore

The Delhi government's application says the ban is 'no longer scientifically or technically justified' because BS VI vehicles emit 80% less particulate matter and 70% less nitrogen oxides than BS IV vehicles. It says that many older BS IV and BS VI vehicles with valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and low usage contribute very little to pollution. The government argues that vehicle condition and emissions should be checked regularly under the Motor Vehicles Act instead of using age as the only factor. The Delhi government says the rule hits middle- and lower-income groups the hardest, as they depend on older but safe and usable vehicles for daily needs.

Environment Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa said, “We need data-backed policy, not blanket bans. Pollution must be tackled in a way that is fair and scientifically accurate.” The government has also asked the Supreme Court to direct the Centre or CAQM to conduct a scientific study on the actual benefits of the ban. It pointed out that other factors like stubble burning, industrial emissions, construction dust, and weather conditions also cause Delhi’s bad air.