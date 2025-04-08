user
Supreme Court rules in favour of Tamil Nadu govt, declares governor's withholding of bills "illegal"

The Supreme Court has declared Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's withholding of assent to 10 Bills as 'illegal' and 'arbitrary.' The ruling clarifies timelines for Governor actions under Article 200 and emphasizes alignment with parliamentary democracy.

Published: Apr 8, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, declaring Governor RN Ravi's decision to withhold assent to 10 key Bills as "illegal" and "arbitrary". The court's decision centers on the Governor's actions, which were deemed to be not in "good faith".

The Governor's powers are outlined in Article 200 of the Constitution, which states that the Governor can give assent, withhold assent, or reserve the Bill for the President's consideration. The Governor can also send the Bill back to the House for reconsideration, but must clear it if passed again.

The court's ruling establishes clear timelines for the Governor's actions. The Governor must clear a Bill within a month if it's re-presented after reconsideration by the state Assembly. The Governor has one month to withhold assent to a Bill and reserve it for the President's review with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, and three months without such advice.

Any exercise of the Governor's powers under Article 200 is subject to judicial review. The court's decision emphasizes that the Governor's actions must align with the principles of parliamentary democracy.

The ruling sets clear limitations on the Governor's powers, ensuring timely decision-making and limiting potential delays. The court's decision is seen as a significant win for the Tamil Nadu government, and has implications for the relationship between the Governor and the state Assembly.

