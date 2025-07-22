The Supreme Court refused to stop the UP government's QR code rule for eateries during Kanwar Yatra. It asked all hotels and dhabas to follow food safety laws and show licence and registration certificates.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will not stop the Uttar Pradesh government’s QR code rule for hotels and dhabas during the Kanwar Yatra. It asked all food businesses along the route to display their food licence and registration certificates as per law.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh said since Tuesday was the last day of the yatra, the issue was not urgent. But the court reminded hotel owners that it is mandatory to follow food safety rules.

Petitioners raise concerns over religious profiling

The case was brought by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others. Their lawyer, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, told the court that the UP government should not have ordered QR codes without first asking the court to change its earlier ruling from 2024, reports PTI.

Singhvi said the new QR code rule was unfair and targeted minorities. He argued that the move could lead to some people being excluded or boycotted based on their identity. "Will my surname decide if a kanwariya eats at my place?" Singhvi asked.

He also pointed to reports of shops being attacked during the yatra. "When you divide people, the damage is done by others," he said.

Court responds with a focus on food choice

Justice Sundresh replied that some people are very careful about food during religious times. He said a vegetarian should be able to choose a place that serves only vegetarian food, especially during a pilgrimage.

Another judge said that if a hotel usually serves non-vegetarian food but switches to only vegetarian during the yatra, people have a right to know. "The customer must have a choice," he said. "The consumer is the king."

UP government defends its decision

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, speaking for the UP government, said the QR code rule was not about religion. He said it was based on food safety laws from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Rohatgi explained that the government only asked for identity proof and business details, not religious or caste information. "Some people don't even eat in their brother's home if meat is cooked. These are personal beliefs," he said.

He asked why anyone would be afraid to show their name or food licence if they were following the rules.

Previous similar order had been stayed

Last year, the Supreme Court had stopped a similar move by the governments of UP, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. That earlier order had asked eateries to display the names and personal details of their owners and workers.

This time, the petitioner said the QR code plan would still reveal owners’ names, leading to the same result as before. They claimed it was a way to divide people and violate privacy rights.

Why food becomes a sensitive issue during Kanwar Yatra

During the Hindu month of Shravan, many kanwariyas walk to bring holy Ganga water to pour on a Shivling. As part of this devotion, many do not eat meat, garlic, or onions during this time.

Because of this, food becomes a very sensitive issue for many devotees, who prefer to eat only at places that serve “pure vegetarian” meals.

Final decision from court

In the end, the court said it would not take up the full case right now because the yatra was ending. But it made it clear that all food businesses must follow the law and display their licences and registration certificates.

For now, the rule on QR codes stays.

