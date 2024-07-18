Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kanwar Yatra: Controversy erupts after eateries in UP's Muzaffarnagar asked to display owners' names

    Police have ordered that all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route should display names of owners to avoid any "confusion", a move seen by the opposition parties as targeting Muslim traders.  AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi compared it to Apartheid and Judenboykott, the boycott of Jewish businesses in Hitler's Germany.

    Kanwar Yatra: Controversy erupts after eateries in UP's Muzaffarnagar asked to display owners' names gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    After a row erupted over eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar being asked to display their owners’ names, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi likened the significant move to “apartheid” in South Africa and “judenboycott” in Hitler’s Germany. New directives from the government are being implemented with the ongoing preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 22.

    Regarding the Kanwar Yatra route, authorities in the Muzaffarnagar district issued an order on Wednesday, July 18, requiring all restaurants to prominently post the names of their proprietors outside of their premises. The purpose of this guideline is to provide clarity and prevent misunderstandings during the religious procession.

    The senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Muzaffarnagar has issued an order requiring restaurant owners along the Kanwar Yatra route to prominently display the name of the business owner on their property. To promote easier coordination and accountability, this regulation also applies to carts, motels, and dhabas.

    The decision has stirred a debate, with criticism from Owaisi, who alleged the measure could marginalise Muslims from taking part in the yatra. "Every food shop or cart owner will now have to put his name on the board so that no kanwariya buys anything from a Muslim shop by mistake," he said in a post on X, citing an order from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

    In addition, stores selling alcohol and meat along the yatra routes will stay closed, and officials have been told to keep stray animals out of the way of pilgrims. Drones and CCTV surveillance will watch the event to make sure security and safety protocols are followed.

    On important highways like the Ayodhya-Basti road, efforts are being made to reduce traffic and restrict access to emergency vehicles exclusively. The police are working closely with registered groups and pilgrims to ensure that the Kanwar Yatra is conducted in a seamless and orderly manner.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 9:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING 3 girls forced into child marriage every minute in India, says study; Assam shows path to reduction snt

    SHOCKING! 3 girls forced into child marriage every minute in India, says study; Assam shows path to reduction

    Woman doctor revives 40 year old who suffered heart attack at Delhi airport in 5 minutes watch viral video gcw

    Woman doctor revives elderly man who suffered heart attack at Delhi airport in 5 minutes | WATCH viral video

    Kerala: Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr MS Valiathan passes away at 90 anr

    Kerala: Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr MS Valiathan passes away at 90

    Indian Navy INS Teg rescues 8 indians one sri lankan national from capsized tanker MV Prestige Falcon gcw

    Indian Navy’s INS Teg rescues 8 Indians, one Sri Lankan national from capsized tanker MV Prestige Falcon

    US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 amid presidential election campaigning in Las Vegas anr

    US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 amid campaigning in Las Vegas

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING 3 girls forced into child marriage every minute in India, says study; Assam shows path to reduction snt

    SHOCKING! 3 girls forced into child marriage every minute in India, says study; Assam shows path to reduction

    Atlee made animated film for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant? Read on ATG

    Atlee made animated film for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant? Read on

    Gold rate on July 18: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on July 18: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Abhishek Bachchan 'LIKES' post on Divorce? Here's what we know ATG

    Abhishek Bachchan 'LIKES' post on Divorce? Here's what we know

    Woman doctor revives 40 year old who suffered heart attack at Delhi airport in 5 minutes watch viral video gcw

    Woman doctor revives elderly man who suffered heart attack at Delhi airport in 5 minutes | WATCH viral video

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon