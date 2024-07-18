Kanwar Yatra: Controversy erupts after eateries in UP's Muzaffarnagar asked to display owners' names

Police have ordered that all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route should display names of owners to avoid any "confusion", a move seen by the opposition parties as targeting Muslim traders. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi compared it to Apartheid and Judenboykott, the boycott of Jewish businesses in Hitler's Germany.

The decision has stirred a debate, with criticism from Owaisi, who alleged the measure could marginalise Muslims from taking part in the yatra. "Every food shop or cart owner will now have to put his name on the board so that no kanwariya buys anything from a Muslim shop by mistake," he said in a post on X, citing an order from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

In addition, stores selling alcohol and meat along the yatra routes will stay closed, and officials have been told to keep stray animals out of the way of pilgrims. Drones and CCTV surveillance will watch the event to make sure security and safety protocols are followed.

On important highways like the Ayodhya-Basti road, efforts are being made to reduce traffic and restrict access to emergency vehicles exclusively. The police are working closely with registered groups and pilgrims to ensure that the Kanwar Yatra is conducted in a seamless and orderly manner.

